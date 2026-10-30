T Dilip Joins Mumbai Indians As Fielding Coach After Success With Team India, Reveals His 'Winning Factors'

T Dilip has taken charge as Mumbai Indians’ fielding coach after working with the India men’s team
He was part of India’s coaching setup during the 2024 and 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup wins and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy triumph
Dilip said he wants to turn fielding into an attacking weapon built on culture, trust and the 1% factors
T Dilip has taken charge as Mumbai Indians’ fielding coach after a spell with the India men’s team. He was part of the coaching staff for title wins at the 2024 and 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cups and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
In his first interview with Mumbai Indians as fielding coach, Dilip set out the themes that will guide his work at the franchise.
He spoke about the “1% factors” that can swing games, creating a fun environment in the field, earning respect in the dressing room and drawing energy from the Paltan at Wankhede.
Mumbai Indians have added an experienced fielding coach with a strong focus on athleticism, preparation, consistency and fielding excellence. His opening comments also framed fielding as a match-changing weapon rather than support work.
Winning Culture Focus
Dilip put the badge and the role at the centre of his message. “Mumbai badge is a privilege and as well as a responsibility. As a Mumbai Indians team, I want to build fielding as an attacking weapon in the field.”
He tied that goal to team culture and trust. “I think everything revolves around the culture, and trust doesn't happen overnight. I think it's built over a period, because it's not only just what happens on the field, but I think how we interact and spend time with each other off the field, because it gives you an insight about what that person thinks.”
Then came his core point. “We generally see catches, we generally see run-outs. Once players recognise that it's not the spectacular highlights which is highlighted, but the 1% factors which can impact a game, then automatically they will put in those efforts. And for us is to make sure that in a practice or a match, we create that environment where players having fun on the field, enjoy the field, and go out there. Sometimes you may have a bad day in your primary skills, whether a batting or bowling, but still you can impact a game through fielding.”
Dressing Room Connections
Dilip already knows much of the squad. “I have worked with Rohit as a captain when I started, then Surya as a captain, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, you name anyone, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.”
But he made it clear that familiarity alone does not secure a place inside the group. “So acquaintance is always there, that really helps. But trust me, acquaintance helps you to come into the dressing room, but to earn that place in the dressing room, I think it's an everyday work - hard work, what we do and relationship and how can I help the team to take forward, whether it's through culture or work.”
He then set out his own standard. “That is where I want to earn that back again.”
Fielding Medal Tradition
Dilip welcomed the fielding medal idea that gained notice during his India stint. “I think when it comes to fielding medal, you know, I am very, very happy that a great initiative was taken, and actually, it's the players who made it really big, the way they have taken it.”
He also stressed that he will work within the team’s existing methods. “But I feel end of the day, I am new to this Mumbai Indians setup, and as we know that there are certain traditions which already goes, and my way of working generally is whoever is the head coach is to understand their philosophy, and I'll definitely have a chat with them and see what best can be introduced or in an existing environment what can be done.”
The reward piece matters to him. “But definitely fielding is something I would like to be rewarded and recognised.”
Wankhede Expectations
Wankhede matters to him. “When it comes to Wankhede, I have seen personally there's always tremendous support because it is small ground, it resonates, it feels like in a tougher situation there is someone else backing you all the time.”
He also acknowledged the pressure around recent results and expectations around the five-time IPL champions.
“I know at times, the results have not gone in the favour where they are quite happy because expectations of Mumbai Indians was high.”
Dilip closed with a promise to the fan base. “But I'm sure with the support of them and with the calibre and effort we try to put and we make sure that we bring back the smiles on their face, and we bring up a show where they'll always be entertained.”