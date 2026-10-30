T Dilip Joins Mumbai Indians As Fielding Coach After Success With Team India, Reveals His 'Winning Factors'

Then came his core point. “We generally see catches, we generally see run-outs. Once players recognise that it's not the spectacular highlights which is highlighted, but the 1% factors which can impact a game, then automatically they will put in those efforts. And for us is to make sure that in a practice or a match, we create that environment where players having fun on the field, enjoy the field, and go out there. Sometimes you may have a bad day in your primary skills, whether a batting or bowling, but still you can impact a game through fielding.”