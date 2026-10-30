Manisha Creates History As She Clinches India’s First-Ever World Title With Stunning 59kg Gold In Astana

Nette started fast. She dumped Manisha for four points in the final and India’s challenge failed, handing another point to the American for a 5-0 lead.India won its first-ever world title at the 2026 World Championships in Astana as Manisha took gold in the 59kg class. She beat Abigail Nette of the United States 8-6 in the final after trailing 6-0.