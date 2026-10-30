Manisha Creates History As She Clinches India’s First-Ever World Title With Stunning 59kg Gold In Astana

Manisha won gold in the 59kg class at the 2026 World Championships in Astana
She beat Abigail Nette of the United States 8-6 in the final after trailing 6-0
The victory gave India its first-ever world title
Nette started fast. She dumped Manisha for four points in the final and India’s challenge failed, handing another point to the American for a 5-0 lead.India won its first-ever world title at the 2026 World Championships in Astana as Manisha took gold in the 59kg class. She beat Abigail Nette of the United States 8-6 in the final after trailing 6-0.
The gold ended India’s wait after two earlier near-misses at the same championships. Manisha’s comeback turned a final that looked lost into a landmark win.
Earlier Final Attempts
Manisha’s win followed two failed bids by India earlier in Astana. Neelam, in the 50kg category, reached the final but fell short in her attempt to become world champion.
Kajal also came close in the 76kg final. She too failed to get over the line, leaving India still searching for a first gold before Manisha’s breakthrough.
Final Match Swing
Nette started fast. She dumped Manisha for four points in the final and India’s challenge failed, handing another point to the American for a 5-0 lead.
A caution against Manisha stretched the score to 6-0. Before the break, though, Manisha got a stepout and put her first point on the board.
The fight turned after the restart. Manisha scored a takedown and the United States challenged the call, arguing the referee had whistled to stop the bout. The challenge failed, giving Manisha another point and position in par terre.
From 6-4, Manisha turned Nette with a gut-wrench for two points to level at 6-6 on the board. She then tried to hold Nette for the fall but could not finish it.
Nette then tried to protect her criteria lead. Manisha kept pressing, landed a takedown to move 8-6 ahead and then defended that lead to seal India’s historic gold medal.