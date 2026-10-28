Can Neelam Sirohi Pull Off A Vinesh Phogat Against Yui Susaki At World Wrestling Championships 2026?

Neelam Sirohi defeated Kazakhstan’s Zeinep Bayanova 7-3 to reach the women’s 50kg final at the Senior World Wrestling Championships 2026
She faces Japan’s four-time world champion Yui Susaki, who beat China’s Feng Ziqi 9-0 in the semi-final
National head coach Virender Dahiya stressed the importance of fighting for all six minutes as Neelam targets a historic gold
Neelam Sirohi stands one bout away from a world title, but standing in her way is one of the most formidable wrestlers in the sport, Japan's Yui Susaki. The four-time world champion was unbeaten on the international stage until Vinesh Phogat stunned her at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
On Wednesday, October 28, Neelam will face Susaki in the women's 50kg final at the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships, hoping to repeat Vinesh's remarkable feat and script another upset for Indian wrestling.
Neelam booked her place in the final in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday, October 27, defeating Kazakhstan's Zeinep Bayanova 7-3 in the semi-final. The victory has put her within touching distance of a world championship title, but the challenge ahead is immense.
Susaki arrived at the Paris Olympics as a strong favourite for gold, having built a formidable record on the international circuit. But Vinesh Phogat was a challenge she hadn't accounted for.
The Indian wrestler stunned Susaki with a 3-2 victory in their opening-round bout, handing the Japanese star her first international defeat and producing one of the most memorable upsets of the Games.
Now, it is Neelam's turn to take on Susaki and attempt an upset of her own. The Japanese wrestler has returned to the World Championships final after a three-year gap, and Neelam will need to find a way past one of the most accomplished names in women's wrestling to claim the world title.
Susaki booked her place in the gold-medal bout with a commanding 9-0 victory over China's Feng Ziqi in the semi-finals. Relying on her trademark single-leg takedowns, the Japanese wrestler controlled the contest and gave Feng little room to respond.
A Six-Minute Battle
National head coach of the Indian women's wrestling team, Virender Dahiya, is under no illusions about the challenge awaiting Neelam.
He expects a tough contest against Susaki, but believes the Indian wrestler must stay in the fight for the full duration and adapt her approach as the bout unfolds.
“It will be a tough bout, no doubt, because Susaki is a very good wrestler. But the focus has to be on fighting for all six minutes. We will see how the first three minutes go and, if the contest is close, use the 30-second break to discuss our strategy for the remainder of the bout,” Dahiya told Outlook India.
Against a wrestler of Susaki's calibre, Neelam will need to remain composed, execute her plan and make every minute count. The Japanese star's record makes her a formidable opponent, but the final gives the Indian a chance to test herself against one of the biggest names in women's wrestling.
India will have two women competing for gold at the World Championships on Wednesday. While Kajal Dhochak will face Ukraine's Anastasiya Alpyeyeva in the 76kg final, Neelam will take on Susaki in the 50kg gold-medal bout.
For Neelam, the stakes could hardly be higher. A victory would put her among the world's best and give India another landmark moment in women's wrestling. Susaki may be the more decorated name, but Neelam has earned her place in the final.
Now, she has six minutes to make history.