Gautam Gambhir's 2-Word X Post After Abhishek Sharma's Blitzkrieg Vs New Zealand Goes Viral

India defeated New Zealand in the third match of the five-match series
India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series
Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to make a 2-word post after the win
India continued their winning momentum by defeating New Zealand in the third T20I by six wickets on Tuesday, October 27. With the victory, India sealed the five-match T20I series with an unassailable 3-0 lead.
India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, had a concise two-word message for his team after the win, taking to Twitter to post: "Stay Humble."
What Happened In The Match?
Abhishek made the chase look routine. India overhauled 199 in 13.2 overs after he took control of New Zealand's attack from the outset.
The result sealed the series with two matches still to play. New Zealand had made 198 for three after being put in to bat for the third game in a row.
India made a fast start. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 45 off 19 balls, broke into New Zealand's bowling and left the chase effectively decided early.
The opening pair added 133 for the first wicket in 7.1 overs. Abhishek led the charge with his 38-ball 113, while Sooryavanshi kept the scoreboard moving.
That partnership opened the game up. India reached 199 in 13.2 overs and finished with six wickets in hand.
New Zealand had put up a solid total. The hosts made 198 for three after being sent in to bat for the third game in a row.
Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 89.
But India's top order overran the target and turned a strong New Zealand score into a defeat.