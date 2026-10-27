Gautam Gambhir's 2-Word X Post After Abhishek Sharma's Blitzkrieg Vs New Zealand Goes Viral

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

India defeated New Zealand in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday, October 27. India now lead the five-match T20I series 3-0. Abhishek Sharma scored 113 and was named player of the match.

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India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir rang the traditional bell to signal the start of play for the 2nd T20I at Hagley Oval | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India defeated New Zealand in the third match of the five-match series

  • India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series

  • Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to make a 2-word post after the win

India continued their winning momentum by defeating New Zealand in the third T20I by six wickets on Tuesday, October 27. With the victory, India sealed the five-match T20I series with an unassailable 3-0 lead.

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, had a concise two-word message for his team after the win, taking to Twitter to post: "Stay Humble."

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What Happened In The Match?

Abhishek made the chase look routine. India overhauled 199 in 13.2 overs after he took control of New Zealand's attack from the outset.

The result sealed the series with two matches still to play. New Zealand had made 198 for three after being put in to bat for the third game in a row.

India made a fast start. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 45 off 19 balls, broke into New Zealand's bowling and left the chase effectively decided early.

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The opening pair added 133 for the first wicket in 7.1 overs. Abhishek led the charge with his 38-ball 113, while Sooryavanshi kept the scoreboard moving.

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India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his hundred with teammate during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. - | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
Tilak Varma with his player of the match award for his unbeaten 51* off 26 balls - | Photo: X/@BCCI
Gautam Gambhir, Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team will be questioned along with other selectors after devastating recent performances. - File
Gautam Gambhir replaces Rahul Dravid as the head coach of Indian men's national cricket team. - Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

That partnership opened the game up. India reached 199 in 13.2 overs and finished with six wickets in hand.

New Zealand had put up a solid total. The hosts made 198 for three after being sent in to bat for the third game in a row.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 89.

But India's top order overran the target and turned a strong New Zealand score into a defeat.

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