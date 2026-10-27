India 2-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026: Mandeep Scores The Second In No Time

India Vs Bangladesh Hockey LIVE Updates: 1' | IND 1-0 BAN |
India made an explosive start to the match, taking the lead just over a minute after push-off through a clinical penalty corner execution. Captain Harmanpreet Singh stepped up to fire home in signature fashion, driving the home crowd at a packed Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar into a frenzy.
India Vs Bangladesh Hockey LIVE Updates: Check IND's Starting XI
India Vs Bangladesh Hockey LIVE Updates: Grand Opening Ceremony Underway
India Vs Bangladesh Hockey LIVE Updates: Ninja On Stage
Punjabi singer Ninja alongside a lineup of vibrant cultural artists took center stage to deliver a high-energy performance at the opening ceremony of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026. Setting the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium ablaze with electrifying music and rich regional traditions, the festive spectacle created an unforgettable atmosphere for fans, perfectly setting the stage for the high-octane international action to follow.
India Vs Bangladesh Hockey LIVE Updates: Manpreet Singh To Remain Out
The home connection is strong. Five players in India’s squad for the opener against Bangladesh first learned the game on this ground. That number would have been six, but Manpreet Singh was forced out after a calf injury in training a couple of days ago, allowing Vivek Sagar Prasad to come in. Manpreet remains the only player to have appeared in every edition of the event.
India Vs Bangladesh Hockey LIVE Updates: Pakistan Not Part Of Competition
Pakistan pulled out of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 after the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) requested to shift their matches to a neutral venue citing security concerns, a proposal subsequently turned down by Hockey India and the Asian Hockey Federation. The withdrawal denies fans a high-stakes, marquee India-Pakistan showdown on home soil. In their absence, Bangladesh were named as the late replacement team, stepping in to join host nation India, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and China to complete the six-nation field in Punjab.
India Vs Bangladesh Hockey LIVE Updates: India Beat China In Last Final
Their latest triumph came in a tight final. India beat China 1-0 in the 2024 final, with Jugraj Singh scoring the decisive goal. They now have the chance to complete a third consecutive title-winning campaign.
India Vs Bangladesh Hockey LIVE Updates: Home Side Shared Title In 2018
India shared the 2018 crown with Pakistan after rain washed out the final in Muscat. They followed that with wins in Chennai in 2023 and Hulunbuir, China, in 2024, leaving them one more triumph short of three straight titles.
India Vs Bangladesh Hockey LIVE Updates: Home Side Are Five-Time Champions
India are no strangers to this event. They have lifted the Asian Champions Trophy five times—in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2024.
India vs Bangladesh Hockey LIVE Updates: India Look For Sharp Start
Backed by home support and likely strong local turnout, India will want a sharp start to their campaign.
India vs Bangladesh Hockey LIVE Updates: Asian Games Success Boosts IND
The opener matters beyond the points table. India arrive with momentum after defending their Asian Games gold medal in Japan and have a chance to start another title run under captain Harmanpreet Singh. Free entry for spectators is likely to draw strong local interest in a state with deep hockey roots.
India vs Bangladesh Hockey LIVE Updates: Free Entry For Spectators
International hockey is back in Punjab, and India will try to extend their grip on Asian hockey. The opening match will come with a full ceremony built around Punjab’s cultural traditions, while spectators will get free entry.
India vs Bangladesh Hockey LIVE Updates: Streaming Info
Fans in India can stream all the live action from the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 online via the JioHotstar app and website. For television viewers, the tournament will be broadcast live across India on the Star Sports 2 TV channel. International viewers can follow live updates, fixtures, and scores directly through the official International Hockey Federation (FIH) digital platforms.
India vs Bangladesh Hockey LIVE Updates: India Chasing Sixth Title
They are chasing a record-extending sixth title and a third straight crown in the tournament’s ninth edition
India vs Bangladesh Hockey LIVE Updates: Campaign Kicks-Off
Host nation and defending champions India begin their Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 campaign against Bangladesh on Tuesday, October 27. The opening clash is set for a 7:00 PM IST start at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar.
India vs Bangladesh Hockey LIVE Updates: Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026, coming to you directly from the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, Punjab! Tonight, five-time champions and Asian Games gold medalists India kick off their title defense on home turf against a resilient Bangladesh side in the opening round-robin match. With Harmanpreet Singh leading a high-octane Indian lineup under the floodlights in hockey’s heartland, fans can expect intense penalty-corner battles, rapid counter-attacks, and dynamic end-to-end action. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time score updates, key play breakdowns, and live commentary throughout every quarter of this exciting tournament opener!