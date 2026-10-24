Arsenal Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Gunners Look To Create Pressure On Man City

Arsenal Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Everton Eye Way Out Of Loss
Everton lost 2-0 to Chelsea, their first league defeat of the season so far. The result was overshadowed by a distressing head injury to Emiliano Martinez, while Pedro Neto scored twice to end the Toffees' unbeaten start and prompt doubts about their continental prospects.
Arsenal Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Arteta's Side Coming Out Of A Win
Mikel Arteta's side beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 last weekend to stay three points behind Manchester City in the Premier League table. Last weekend's trip to the City Ground looked headed for another 0-0 stalemate — for the third year running — until Arteta's substitutions changed the game.
Arsenal Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Welcome To Emirates Stadium
Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in pursuit of a third straight Premier League win, in a match that could shape both the title race and the chase for the top four. Everton, by contrast, risk going three league games without a win after last weekend's setback.
Arsenal Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Welcome!
Welcome, football fans, to today’s coverage of the Premier League 2026–27 clash as Arsenal host Everton under the lights at Emirates Stadium! Mikel Arteta's Gunners enter this matchday 8 fixture aiming to solidify their position at the top end of the table, backed by a strong home record and a 66.4% win probability. However, David Moyes’ resilient Toffees arrive in North London looking to disrupt the hosts' rhythm and secure a crucial result on the road. Settled in for what promises to be a thrilling tactical showdown, stay with us for live updates, key match analysis, and complete post-match coverage right here!