Arsenal Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Gunners Look To Create Pressure On Man City

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Arsenal Vs Everton LIVE Score Updates, Premier League 2026-27: Check real-time updates of the ARS vs EVE English Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London, England

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Arsenal Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27
Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern and Arsenal in Munich, Germany. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Arsenal vs Everton Live Updates: Arsenal host Everton at Emirates Stadium in a crucial Premier League matchday 8 fixture. Mikel Arteta’s side enter as heavy favorites, sitting second in the table with 18 points from seven matches (W6 L1). The Gunners boast a formidable home form, averaging 1.61 goals per game while conceding just 0.75. Everton occupy eighth place on 10 points (W2 D4 L1), aiming to bounce back following a 2-0 home defeat against Chelsea. Sean Dyche’s Toffees have proven resilient on the road, remaining unbeaten in four away fixtures across all competitions prior to this match. Head-to-head stats heavily favor the North London club; Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six encounters with Everton, winning four and drawing two. Across all-time Premier League meetings, Arsenal hold 38 victories to Everton’s 12. Expect Arsenal to control possession and test Everton’s set-piece defense early. Check ARS vs EVE Premier League match
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Arsenal Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Everton Eye Way Out Of Loss

Everton lost 2-0 to Chelsea, their first league defeat of the season so far. The result was overshadowed by a distressing head injury to Emiliano Martinez, while Pedro Neto scored twice to end the Toffees' unbeaten start and prompt doubts about their continental prospects.

Arsenal Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Arteta's Side Coming Out Of A Win 

Mikel Arteta's side beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 last weekend to stay three points behind Manchester City in the Premier League table. Last weekend's trip to the City Ground looked headed for another 0-0 stalemate — for the third year running — until Arteta's substitutions changed the game.

Arsenal Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Welcome To Emirates Stadium

Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in pursuit of a third straight Premier League win, in a match that could shape both the title race and the chase for the top four. Everton, by contrast, risk going three league games without a win after last weekend's setback.

Arsenal Vs Everton LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Welcome! 

Welcome, football fans, to today’s coverage of the Premier League 2026–27 clash as Arsenal host Everton under the lights at Emirates Stadium! Mikel Arteta's Gunners enter this matchday 8 fixture aiming to solidify their position at the top end of the table, backed by a strong home record and a 66.4% win probability. However, David Moyes’ resilient Toffees arrive in North London looking to disrupt the hosts' rhythm and secure a crucial result on the road. Settled in for what promises to be a thrilling tactical showdown, stay with us for live updates, key match analysis, and complete post-match coverage right here!

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