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Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2026-27: Noni Madueke’s Late Winner Seals Gunners’ 1-0 Victory

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Arsenal edged Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground in the Premier League, with Noni Madueke scoring a deflected winner in the 80th minute. Introduced at half-time, Madueke broke the deadlock after a largely uneventful contest in which neither side managed a shot on target in the first half. Declan Rice missed a promising opportunity before Madueke struck, while Forest mounted a late fightback with three big chances in the closing minutes. Ezri Konsa produced a crucial sliding block to deny Liam Delap in the dying moments as Arsenal held on for their sixth win in seven league matches.

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Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League soccer highlights-Declan Rice
Arsenal's Declan Rice, right, and Arsenal's Noni Madueke celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in Nottingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maddy Grassy
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Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League soccer highlights-Daniel Munoz
Nottingham Forest's Daniel Munoz, left, reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in Nottingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maddy Grassy
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Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League soccer highlights-Ezri Konsa
Arsenal's Ezri Konsa, left, and Nottingham Forest's Liam Delap in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in Nottingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maddy Grassy
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Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League soccer highlights-Arsenals Declan Rice
Arsenal's Declan Rice, centre, challenges for the ball with Nottingham Forest's Xaver Schlager during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in Nottingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maddy Grassy
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Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League soccer highlights-Ibrahim Sangare
Nottingham Forest's Ibrahim Sangare, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Mikel Merino during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in Nottingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maddy Grassy
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Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League soccer highlights-Riccardo Calafiori,
Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori, right, challenges for the ball with Nottingham Forest's Arnaud Kalimuendo during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in Nottingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maddy Grassy
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Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League soccer highlights-Ousmane Diomande
Nottingham Forest's Ousmane Diomande, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in Nottingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maddy Grassy
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Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League soccer highlights-Arsenals Noni Madueke
Arsenal's Noni Madueke celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in Nottingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maddy Grassy
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Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League soccer highlights-Arsenals Kai Havertz
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right, challenges for the ball with Nottingham Forest's Ousmane Diomande during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in Nottingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maddy Grassy
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Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League soccer highlights- Dan Ndoye
Nottingham Forest's Dan Ndoye, bottom, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Martin Odegaard during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in Nottingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maddy Grassy

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