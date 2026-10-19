Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2026-27: Noni Madueke’s Late Winner Seals Gunners’ 1-0 Victory
Arsenal edged Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground in the Premier League, with Noni Madueke scoring a deflected winner in the 80th minute. Introduced at half-time, Madueke broke the deadlock after a largely uneventful contest in which neither side managed a shot on target in the first half. Declan Rice missed a promising opportunity before Madueke struck, while Forest mounted a late fightback with three big chances in the closing minutes. Ezri Konsa produced a crucial sliding block to deny Liam Delap in the dying moments as Arsenal held on for their sixth win in seven league matches.
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