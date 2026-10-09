No Pakistan In Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026? Asiad Semi-Finalists Replaced By Bangladesh

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 9 October 2026 6:39 pm

Pakistan has pulled out of the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Punjab, with Bangladesh replacing them. India, the defending champions, open against Bangladesh in Jalandhar on October 27, while the final will be played in Mohali on November 5

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 9 October 2026 6:39 pm

India's Sukhjeet Singh, right, vies for ball control with Pakistan's Ahmad Nadeem during the men's hockey semi-final match between India and Pakistan at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, in Kakamigahara, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Summary of this article Pakistan has withdrawn from the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Punjab

Bangladesh has replaced Pakistan in the six-team tournament

India will open against Bangladesh in Jalandhar on October 27 Pakistan have pulled out of the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Punjab and Bangladesh have taken their place. The six-team tournament will run from October 27 to November 5 across Jalandhar and Mohali. The final list includes India, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, China and Bangladesh. India begin against Bangladesh in Jalandhar on October 27 at 19:00 hrs, right after the opening ceremony, the publication reported. India enter the tournament as defending champions. The Pakistan Hockey Federation linked any visit to government clearance and later sought either a venue change or neutral fixtures. Selection And Schedule Bangladesh now fill the vacant spot. ANI reported that Hockey India had earlier listed them and Oman as standby teams when it announced the dates. India’s fixture list has also changed. They will now play Malaysia on November 1, the date on which they were earlier due to face Pakistan. The tournament starts in Jalandhar on October 27 and the final will be played in Mohali on November 5. Pakistan Clearance Dispute On September 14, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that Pakistan would be among the six teams and cited the Centre’s policy that allows Pakistan to compete in multilateral events on Indian soil. Related Content Who Is Pargat Singh? From Hockey Captain To New Punjab Congress Chief India-Pakistan Gold Medal Clash Set: Who Plays For Bronze At Asian Games 2026? Why Will There Be No Silver Medals Up for Grabs If The Men's Cricket Final Gets Washed Out In Asian Games 2026? A Hockey India release also named Pakistan in the line-up, with Bangladesh and Oman listed as reserves. But Pakistan Hockey Federation president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said the team’s visit would depend on government clearance. On September 16, a senior PHF official told PTI the government had not approved the team’s trip to India. That same day, the PHF asked the Asian Hockey Federation to shift the tournament out of India or move Pakistan’s matches to a neutral venue, citing a "sensitive bilateral situation". Hockey India turned down the request. Secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, who also serves as an AHF vice-president, told the venue would stay unchanged and Pakistan would need to come to India to play. Recent Pakistan Withdrawals Pakistan had also withdrawn from the FIH Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu last year and from the Asia Cup, saying security concerns drove those decisions. India come into the event as holders. They won the 2024 title after beating China in the final. The competition is the first major hockey event to be hosted by Punjab.