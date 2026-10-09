No Pakistan In Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026? Asiad Semi-Finalists Replaced By Bangladesh

Pakistan has withdrawn from the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Punjab
Bangladesh has replaced Pakistan in the six-team tournament
India will open against Bangladesh in Jalandhar on October 27
Pakistan have pulled out of the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Punjab and Bangladesh have taken their place. The six-team tournament will run from October 27 to November 5 across Jalandhar and Mohali.
The final list includes India, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, China and Bangladesh. India begin against Bangladesh in Jalandhar on October 27 at 19:00 hrs, right after the opening ceremony, the publication reported.
India enter the tournament as defending champions. The Pakistan Hockey Federation linked any visit to government clearance and later sought either a venue change or neutral fixtures.
Selection And Schedule
Bangladesh now fill the vacant spot. ANI reported that Hockey India had earlier listed them and Oman as standby teams when it announced the dates.
India’s fixture list has also changed. They will now play Malaysia on November 1, the date on which they were earlier due to face Pakistan.
The tournament starts in Jalandhar on October 27 and the final will be played in Mohali on November 5.
Pakistan Clearance Dispute
On September 14, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that Pakistan would be among the six teams and cited the Centre’s policy that allows Pakistan to compete in multilateral events on Indian soil.
A Hockey India release also named Pakistan in the line-up, with Bangladesh and Oman listed as reserves. But Pakistan Hockey Federation president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said the team’s visit would depend on government clearance.
On September 16, a senior PHF official told PTI the government had not approved the team’s trip to India. That same day, the PHF asked the Asian Hockey Federation to shift the tournament out of India or move Pakistan’s matches to a neutral venue, citing a "sensitive bilateral situation".
Hockey India turned down the request. Secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, who also serves as an AHF vice-president, told the venue would stay unchanged and Pakistan would need to come to India to play.
Recent Pakistan Withdrawals
Pakistan had also withdrawn from the FIH Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu last year and from the Asia Cup, saying security concerns drove those decisions.
India come into the event as holders. They won the 2024 title after beating China in the final.
The competition is the first major hockey event to be hosted by Punjab.