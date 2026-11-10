Pakistan Blames India's Fireworks, But Lahore's Own Pollution Sources Tell Another Story

Of 48 air-mass back trajectories arriving in Lahore, Kasur and Sialkot between Sunday and Tuesday, 45 had passed over Indian territory in the preceding 12 hours. But Lahore's average PM2.5 concentration during the period rose by 10% compared with the same hours over the previous seven days. The increase was 40% in both Faisalabad and Multan, further inland, a pattern that did not support the explanation of pollution being transported primarily across the border.