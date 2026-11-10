Delhi May Get Artificial Rain In 2-3 Days As Cloud Seeding Plans Gather Pace

Summary of this article

At 7 am on November 9, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 368. As many as 15 monitoring stations recorded 'severe' air quality. Thick smog covered several parts of the capital, reducing visibility as residents woke up to another polluted morning.

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique in which substances are introduced into clouds to encourage rainfall. Authorities are considering it as one possible measure to tackle the city's pollution.

However, Delhi's previous experiment did not produce the expected results. IIT Kanpur conducted two cloud-seeding trials on October 28, 2025, but neither triggered rainfall in the capital. The institute attributed the failure to insufficient moisture in the clouds. Only negligible rainfall was recorded in Noida and Greater Noida.