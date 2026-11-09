BJP Slams Kharge For Calling Diwali 'Eid Of Joy', Dares Congress To Call Eid 'Diwali Of Joy'

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The BJP hits back at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his Diwali greeting, alleging appeasement politics and challenging the opposition to describe Eid as a "Diwali of joy."

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President Mallikarjun Kharge speaking at a press event
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference alongwith other INDIA Bloc leaders, Congress leader KC Venugopal, RJD National Working President Tejashwi Yadav, RSP MP NK Premachandran, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and TMC MP Sagarika Ghose after their meeting to discuss a united strategy regarding the Women s Reservation Bill and parliamentary seat expansion at Kharge s residence on April 15, 2026 in New Delhi, India. Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Summary of this article

  • The BJP targeted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for describing Diwali as an "Eid of happiness" (Khushiyon ki Eid), accusing the party of anti-Sanatan mindset and minority appeasement politics.

  • BJP leaders, including spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, challenged Congress leadership to show equal reciprocity by referring to Eid as a "Diwali of joy".

  • Congress leaders defended Kharge, stating that Eid translates semantically to "festival" or "celebration" in Urdu and Arabic, calling the BJP's criticism semantically ignorant.

The BJP on Monday came down heavily on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for calling Diwali a 'khushiyon ka Eid', and dared him and senior opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi to call Eid a 'Diwali of joy'.

The BJP also called the Congress an anti-Sanatani party.

Extending his Diwali greetings over the weekend, Kharge had told reporters that Diwali is a major festival celebrated by everyone in India and described it as 'khushiyon ka Eid'.

Reacting to his comments, BJP's national media co-incharge and spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the Congress chose vote bank politics even on Diwali with the party president describing Diwali as an "Eid of Happiness".

"Recall Sonia Gandhi crying for 'Babri'. In the past when Sanatan was called 'Dengue Malaria Aid' the Congress was silent! Under Gandhi Vadra family Policy of Congress is Anti Sanatan, Anti Hindu," Bhandari said.

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BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said in a post on X, "Mr Kharge, what exactly is the problem with calling Diwali, the biggest festival of Hindus, by its own name?"

Bhatia said Eid has its own significance, and Diwali has its own sanctity, traditions and identity.

"Has changing the identity of Hindu festivals become a matter of political etiquette in Congress's so-called secularism? Rahul Gandhi and Mr Kharge, answer this: will you ever have the courage to call Eid the "Diwali of joy," he asked.

"Respect Hindus' faith; don't change the identity of their festivals. Diwali was, Diwali is, and Diwali will remain Diwali," Bhatia said.

Another BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha said Muslims celebrate Eid only twice a year but the Congress party wants to celebrate every Hindu festival as "Khushiyon ki Eid."

"So, Cong party effectively wants to celebrate Eid 10-12 times a year.Thats why this Cong party is MMC (Maowadi Muslim League Cong) as Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls it," he added.

In another post, Bhandari said the Congress thinks of appeasement and vote bank even on occasions like Diwali and that shows the anti-Sanatani mindset of the Congress party.

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