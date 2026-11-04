Inside The Political Firestorm Over Dia Mirza’s Clean Diwali Appeal

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde vehemently attacked Mirza for "always having taken an anti-Hindu and anti-government stand", stating it as the reason to oppose her. Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane also stressed it was wrong for the civic body to promote people like Mirza. "Dia Mirza has tweeted about Diwali, but she never tweets or offers such advice during Eid, Muharram or Bakri Eid. They only talk about an environment-friendly Holi or Diwali. They should also speak about an environment-friendly Ramzan and Bakri Eid. People like her are against the Sanatan Hindu religion. I will discuss this issue with the Chief Minister that such things are prevented in the future," he said.