Rathie, however, feels that it is the day after Diwali when movies go absolutely berserk at the box office and do great numbers. “Ramayana is releasing almost four days before Diwali. So, considering that, I think the India gross across all languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada) is still going to be ₹100-odd crores (gross) on day one, which I think would be a stupendous feat,” he says, adding, “It'll get unleashed into a whole different orbit from November 9, assuming that the movie finds great resonance in the story and the link connects amazingly with the audiences.”