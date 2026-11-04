Ramayana, which opens in cinemas on November 5, eyes to beat all major blockbusters of 2026.
It might also surpass the lifetime hauls of films such as RRR, Dangal and Dhurandhar.
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash lead the cast of the epic drama.
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, is set to have a grand theatrical release on Thursday (November 5). The team is leaving no stone unturned to make it a huge success. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic drama is set for a roaring start with massive advance bookings and record-breaking numbers. Ramayana is targeting a historic Day 1 and opening weekend at the box office. It is also expected to beat the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
Ramayana has potential to beat Dhurandhar
Film exhibitor Akkshay Rathie tells us, “Intrinsically, in terms of the stories, appeal, relatability, resonance, everything that's been put into the movie in terms of the cast, crew, technicians, scale, world-class technology and distribution, Ramayana has “potential to go beyond the numbers and emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.”
“The only variable that remains is how Nitesh Tiwari’s storytelling connects, which we will find out only tomorrow. If the storytelling engages audiences at scale and gives them the inclination to watch it repeatedly, it has the potential to challenge Dhurandhar’s numbers,” he adds.
Ramayana box office prediction
This is a pre-Diwali period, which is considered the most lucrative time for the movie business. It has the advantage of an extended four-day weekend owing to the festival.
Rathie, however, feels that it is the day after Diwali when movies go absolutely berserk at the box office and do great numbers. “Ramayana is releasing almost four days before Diwali. So, considering that, I think the India gross across all languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada) is still going to be ₹100-odd crores (gross) on day one, which I think would be a stupendous feat,” he says, adding, “It'll get unleashed into a whole different orbit from November 9, assuming that the movie finds great resonance in the story and the link connects amazingly with the audiences.”
Movie trade and PR expert Girish Wankhede predicts a ₹100-110 crore (gross) opening for Ramayana in India. However, globally he believes, “It can reach ₹200 crore.”
Producer and film business expert Girish Johar says it would be happy if it crosses more than ₹50 crore net in India on Day 1. As it is an extended holiday weekend, Johar feels the magnum opus might cross ₹150 mark in the first weekend.
Worldwide box office projections
Sony Pictures is running the global marketing campaign and going extremely deep and wide into the film's distribution in overseas markets. Rathie says the storytelling, promos, and marketing campaign are connecting with audiences beyond the Indian diaspora.
“Once word of mouth catches on and non-ethnic moviegoers connect with it in a big way, the potential is unlimited. It could easily surpass Dangal, RRR, Dhurandhar, or any other film,” Rathie says further.