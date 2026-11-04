Ramayana-inspired Diwali celebrations take over London's iconic Trafalgar Square.
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana records ₹96.64 crore in advance ticket sales.
Hindi screenings lead bookings, with 25.68 lakh tickets sold across India.
Ramayana's fever has travelled beyond India, with a Diwali celebration at London's Trafalgar Square taking inspiration from Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film. A video shared by wedding choreographer Nina showed a group of women dressed as Sita, performing to the song Mangal Rang at the iconic London landmark. The celebration comes as the Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer approaches the ₹100 crore mark in advance ticket sales.
Sharing the video on social media, Nina described how the group brought the festive celebration to the square. "This is how we took over the entire Trafalgar Square celebrating Diwali in London. All dressed up as Sita," she wrote.
She also explained the reason behind sharing the reel, writing, "Diwali in London x Ramayana theme and yes, Ramayana movie is releasing this weekend, so had to post this reel. JAI SHREE RAM."
Ramayana advance booking approaches ₹100 crore
The film is drawing strong interest across Indian markets ahead of its theatrical release. According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected ₹96.64 crore through advance ticket sales. Around 25.68 lakh tickets have been booked across 83,087 shows in 898 cities.
The Hindi version leads the collections with ₹78.93 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹8.09 crore and Kannada at ₹7.27 crore. Tamil has contributed ₹1.86 crore, while Malayalam has collected ₹49.23 lakh.
Delhi, Mumbai lead Ramayana ticket sales
Among Indian cities, the National Capital Region leads with ₹13.33 crore in advance sales. Mumbai follows with ₹11.90 crore, while Bengaluru has recorded ₹9.97 crore. Hyderabad has contributed ₹5.83 crore and Pune ₹4.06 crore.
Overseas interest has also been strong. Sacnilk has reported that North America is leading international advance bookings, with paid previews earning over $1.20 million and weekend advance sales in the US nearing $3 million. Australia and the United Kingdom have also shown interest.
Ramayana cast and release
Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film features Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.