About Ramayana

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Namit Malhotra and Yash have backed the project. The epic drama will be released in two parts. Part 1 will debut in cinemas on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 on Diwali 2027.