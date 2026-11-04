Ramayana had its Mumbai premiere on November 3, with several film personalities in attendance.
Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Deol and Vivek Oberoi, among others, attended the star-studded screening.
Ranbir Kapoor greeted paparazzi with folded hands and thanked fans for backing the film.
Ramayana screening: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana had a star-studded Mumbai premiere on Tuesday (November 3). The premiere brought together cast members, family and industry guests for the two-part film's launch. Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol, Neetu Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi were among the guests.
Celebs at Ramayana screening
The Mumbai screening drew a long list of film personalities ahead of the first instalment's cinema release. Alia Bhatt, who was accompanied by her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, turned heads with her look. She wore a grey saree with a blue border, paired with a halter-neck blouse with detailed beadwork. Neetu wore a brown monochrome set with a cowl-necked top and wide-legged trousers.
Holding each other's hands, both posed for the paps at the screening with bright smiles. Ranbir Kapoor turned up in a traditional maroon kurta and dark jeans. He greeted paparazzi with folded hands and thanked fans for backing the film. Sunny Deol arrived in a white suit.
Director Nitesh Tiwari attended with his filmmaker wife, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and their children. Ravie Dubey attended with his wife, actor Sargun Mehta. He touched Sunny's feet upon arrival. Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor and Sache Parampara were also among the guests. Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani, Vivek Oberoi and casting director Mukesh Chhabra also attended.
About Ramayana
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Namit Malhotra and Yash have backed the project. The epic drama will be released in two parts. Part 1 will debut in cinemas on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 on Diwali 2027.
As per a Sacnilk report published on November 2, Ramayana has sold more than 51,000 tickets overseas for its paid preview shows on November 4. It has crossed the estimated US premiere ticket sales of films such as Animal, Jawan, Pushpa 2, RRR, Bahubali 2, and Kalki 2898 AD, among others.