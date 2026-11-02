Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead the two-part saga.
Ramayana is out on November 5.
After its October 27 launch in Los Angeles, Namit Malhotra’s big-budget Ramayana: Part One is heading to Mumbai for dual previews: an IMAX screening in Lower Parel on November 3. There will be a press show on November 4, ahead of its official Indian theatrical rollout on November 5.
The global promotional tour also made a stop in London on November 1 for an exclusive screening of the original Hindi cut, hosted for select critics and BAFTA jury members.
A source has shared with India Today, "A special cast and crew screening will be hosted on November 3. Earlier, the plan was to keep it at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) but for multiple reasons, it was decided to be held at Lower Parel. The first round of screenings for a select few in Mumbai has already been held.”
Ahead of its wide theatrical release, exclusive previews are set to host industry insiders and special guests. Driven by two weeks of record-shattering demand, advance ticket sales of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer across all formats thrust domestic earnings to ₹45 crore by 6 a.m. on November 2.
Initial reactions from the Los Angeles premiere remain mixed. Dharma Productions is overseeing the film's domestic rollout in India, while Sony Pictures handles global distribution, including China.
Ramayana Cast, Release Details
Steered by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film anchors its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster is scheduled for a global release on November 5, 2026, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets.