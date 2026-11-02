He wrote, “T 5903 (AI) For Krishna Kanhaiya, in the form of prayer, we often chant, 'Hathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki '- and the media, by disrespecting it, prints it for their own publicity: ‘Look, Amitabh is challenging his opponents, saying, ‘Bring your elephants and horses’, we will fight with our weapons; we won’t be afraid!’”