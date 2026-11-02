Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Behind Bulletproof Glass Amid Security Concerns After Tiger Shroff Firing

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Amitabh Bachchan continued his Sunday fan tradition at Jalsa behind a bulletproof glass shield as security concerns grew following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff

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Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Behind Bulletproof Glass Photo: Instagram/ X
Summary of this article

  • Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans behind a 12-foot bulletproof glass enclosure.

  • Abhishek Bachchan monitored security at Jalsa after the Tiger Shroff firing.

  • Big B continued his Sunday darshan despite heightened protection around his residence.

Amitabh Bachchan continued his much-loved Sunday tradition of greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, but this week's interaction came with an unusual security measure. The veteran actor waved to admirers from behind a 12-foot-tall bulletproof glass enclosure, while heavy security was deployed around the property. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, was also present and kept a close watch on the arrangements.

The heightened protection comes amid security concerns following the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. Reports circulating after the incident claimed that the attackers had also visited the residences of Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan but could not open fire because of the security arrangements at their properties. Tiger Shroff's residence reportedly had fewer security measures in place.

Amitabh Bachchan continues Sunday darshan behind bulletproof glass

Hundreds of fans regularly gather outside Jalsa to catch a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan during his weekly Sunday appearance. The actor has maintained the tradition for years, making it a familiar meeting point for admirers. Despite the additional security, he made sure to greet the crowd this week, although the interaction took place from behind the protective enclosure.

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Abhishek Bachchan was seen monitoring the security arrangements around the residence. His presence also drew attention from fans, some of whom appreciated his efforts to look after his father.

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Amitabh Bachchan clarifies devotional post after media reports

Separately, Amitabh expressed displeasure over reports that allegedly interpreted his devotional chant to Lord Krishna as a challenge to his opponents. In a post on X, he referred to the prayer, “Hathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki”, and said it had been presented out of context.

He wrote, “T 5903 (AI) For Krishna Kanhaiya, in the form of prayer, we often chant, 'Hathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki '- and the media, by disrespecting it, prints it for their own publicity: ‘Look, Amitabh is challenging his opponents, saying, ‘Bring your elephants and horses’, we will fight with our weapons; we won’t be afraid!’”

The actor also referred to his 50-million-strong follower base, writing, “We have a 50 million-strong follower base, media folks. The day we give the signal, just 10 percent of them are ready and waiting to strike.”

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He further criticised the reporting and questioned why mistakes were not acknowledged and corrected. His post came after the Sunday fan interaction, adding another dimension to an appearance already marked by heightened security.

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