Shah Rukh Khan's advice stayed with Divya

Recalling a particular moment from the shoot, Divya said she had been so excited that she was not facing the camera properly during a shot. Shah Rukh, who was rehearsing nearby, came over to offer her some advice. She recalled, "During Veer Zaara, I was so excited just to be there. I remember filming a shot where I wasn't facing the camera properly. Shah Rukh was rehearsing his lines nearby, and he gently came over and whispered, 'This was just a rehearsal; in the actual take, be a little more camera-aware'."