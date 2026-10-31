Anirudh Exits Shah Rukh Khan’s King ; Sachin–Jigar Take Over Full Album

Despite ceding full musical duties on King, Anirudh has not severed ties with the project entirely. Prior to his departure, he composed and recorded the feature's title track, "They Call Him King," which will be retained as the film's core theme. After his exit, the producers appointed composer duo Sachin–Jigar to helm the remaining soundtrack and background score. Building on their successful portfolio (Stree 2, Bhediya), the pair will design the remaining album tracks alongside the movie's primary action scoring.