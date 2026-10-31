Sanjay Gupta died on Friday after a head injury caused by a fatal fall at his residence.
Gupta's death has sent shockwaves across the industry.
Several Bollywood filmmakers and actors expressed grief over his death.
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films such as Kaante, Kaabil and Dus Kahaniyaan, died on Friday, October 30, 2026. He was 57. Gupta died due to a head injury caused by an accidental fall at his Mumbai residence. The film industry is mourning the sudden death of Sanjay Gupta, prompting widespread tributes on social media.
Filmmakers Kunal Kohli, Rahul Dholakia, Anil Sharma, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and others paid heartfelt tribute
Bollywood celebs mourns Sanjay Gupta's death
Rahul Dholakia expressed shocked over Sanjay Gupta's death. "Met him once, very long ago, was quite a stylish film maker, maybe the first to present trailers and cut promos to pitch the film idea to actors and distributors. From his filmography, Kaante remains my favorite. And Cigarette ke dhuen .. was always a party favorite - Gone too soon Gupts ! (sic)," he wrote on X.
"Woke up to sad news about the unfortunate and sudden demise of my beloved director @_SanjayGupta …life is so unpredictable, though this man was a lesson learned in living life to the fullest! My deepest condolences to his family, RIP sir! (sic)" wrote Tusshar Kapoor.
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli is not being able to process the news. He wrote, "Chatted with him little over a month ago. We were both on an awards show jury couple of years ago - we were equally quick to have an argument & a laugh about it later. You had many more films and many years to go. Prayers and strength to the family (sic)."
Gadar director Anil Sharma also called it "shocking" and "difficult to process ", adding, "my deepest condolences .. god bles his soul n give strength to his family .. RIP #sanjaygupta (sic)"
Sonu Sood wrote, "Will always miss you, Sanjay bhai. The memories of our time together on the sets will always stay close to my heart (sic)," and added a heartbroken emoji.
"Kya yaar Gups. Galat baat (sic)," wrote Vivek Agnihotri.
Madhur Bhandarkar is also "deeply saddened by this tragic news". May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti (sic)," he wrote.
How Sanjay Gupta died
Gupta reportedly fell in the kitchen around 2:30 pm and sustained a head injury. His wife and two sons were also present at home.
According to IANS, Versova Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and an investigation is underway. Police said no foul play has been found so far.