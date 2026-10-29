Did Janhvi Kapoor Just Shade Tara Sutaria? Her Advice to Veer Pahariya Has the Internet Talking

Janhvi Kapoor appeared alongwith Varun Dhawan on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan.
The talk show is in its ninth and final season.
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in early 2025.
Appearing alongside her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Varun Dhawan on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a cheeky piece of dating advice during the rapid-fire segment. When host Karan Johar asked what tip she would offer Veer Pahariya—brother to her partner Shikhar Pahariya—Janhvi said with a straight face, "Never take her to a concert."
The witty comment, coming shortly after Karan lauded Janhvi and Shikhar's stability amidst a wave of industry breakups, immediately set social media ablaze, with fans interpreting the quip as a subtle jab at Veer's ex-girlfriend, Tara Sutaria.
Tara Sutaria-Veer Link-Up Rumours
Social media users commented unfavourably on , “She was highkey mean here while pretending to be a girl's girl; practice what you preach, Janhvi. Disgusting.”
During AP Dhillon’s December 2025 Mumbai show, Tara made a surprise guest appearance to deliver a live duet of "Thodi Si Daaru." A clip captured Dhillon embracing Tara and kissing her cheek, sparking online chatter after fans began dissecting her partner Veer’s audience reaction—igniting rumors about potential trouble between the couple.
Addressing the controversy, Tara slammed the media hype, calling out manipulative video edits and organized online smear campaigns. She posted a photo with Dhillon, reiterating her appreciation for the fans and emphasizing that cheap tactics wouldn't undermine her personal life or relationships. Veer echoed her frustration, pointing out that the clip of his supposedly upset face was pulled from an entirely different performance later in the set.
Tara and Veer’s romance originally surfaced in early 2025 following public appearances and a getaway to Italy, leading them to go Instagram-official that July. While insider reports indicated the pair split around January 2026, neither party has officially commented on the status of their relationship or the circumstances behind the alleged fallout.