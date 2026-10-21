Vijay Deverakonda says actors need support to refuse uncomfortable scenes without guilt.
Rashmika Mandanna explains her boundaries around revealing costumes in commercial films.
Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi portrayal sparked criticism over camera angles and consent.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have spoken about the pressure actors face when they are uncomfortable with revealing costumes or particular scenes. Appearing on Koffee With Karan 9, the couple discussed why performers need the freedom to refuse without being labelled unprofessional. Their comments come amid criticism of Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in Peddi, including questions about camera angles and a scene involving a kiss without consent.
Rashmika Mandanna on setting boundaries
Rashmika said commercial films can involve revealing costumes, but actors should still be able to set personal boundaries. She explained, “There are some things which I am not okay with. I know some characters need some things like a bikini or like that. But even in that, I will say I am not comfortable with that exposure and skin show. I am not that kind of a person.”
She added, “But again, when you do commercial films, there will be these costumes that you are not completely comfortable with. But there are some lines that I draw for myself. More often, the directors are okay with it because those are the people I prefer working with.”
Vijay acknowledged that such conversations can be difficult, saying, “But it is still challenging to have these conversations. It is hard.”
Rashmika also admitted that speaking up is not always easy for her. “You have to make it easier for actors to come and ask these questions. Even I find it hard. Sometimes I want to say 'I don't want to do it'. But it takes a lot of conversations with Vijay, like, 'I really want to say this and he is like, ' You can. Of course you should."
Vijay Deverakonda on the pressure to comply
Vijay said actors may feel compelled to accept uncomfortable scenes because they have already signed a film. He argued that performers need a support system to reassure them that refusing a scene does not make them unprofessional.
Rashmika summed up the regret actors may feel afterwards: “I should have said something that time.”
What sparked the Janhvi Kapoor controversy?
In Peddi, criticism focused on shots of Janhvi’s character, Achiyyamma, and a scene in which Ram Charan’s character kisses her during a power outage. Alleged messages attributed to Janhvi reportedly objected to certain shots. Director Buchi Babu Sana subsequently apologised and promised changes.