Karan Johar calls the Ranveer-Deepika backlash ‘downright regressive’ in an exclusive interview.
The filmmaker questions online interference in Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship.
Johar addresses clickbait, celebrity scrutiny and the conclusion of Koffee With Karan.
Filmmaker and talk show host Karan Johar has criticised the online backlash against celebrity couples Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna following their appearances on Koffee With Karan. As the popular talk show comes to a close, Johar has addressed the scrutiny surrounding the couples, questioning why viewers feel entitled to dictate how they should conduct their relationships. In an exclusive conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, he described the criticism directed at Ranveer and Deepika as “downright regressive”.
Karan Johar defends Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer and Deepika opened Season 8 of Koffee With Karan with their first joint appearance on the show. Their comments about the early stages of their relationship triggered considerable online discussion. Defending the couple, Johar said, “They are beautifully in love. Such good actors in love with each other.”
He also said, “They were just being honest about their lives. Since when should honesty be judged? You should be appreciative of someone's honesty.”
Karan Johar questions backlash against Vijay-Rashmika
Addressing the commentary around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Johar distinguished between expressing an opinion and attempting to control another couple's decisions. “Everyone's entitled to an opinion. But when you start telling them what to do in that relationship, I have a very big problem,” he said.
He further questioned the criticism directed at their families, asking, “Who are you? Are you a counsellor? Are you a lawyer? Are you a member of their family?” Johar added, “You are commenting on their families. You can have an opinion on any celebrity. Don't demean their families. Their families weren't on that couch.”
Karan Johar on online criticism and clickbait
Johar acknowledged that online commentary has become part of the business of digital content creation. He said, “You're doing your job and I'm doing mine. They're doing their job because the internet is now very monetisable.” Drawing a comparison with film criticism, he explained that he accepts negative reviews but objects to critics telling audiences not to watch a film. He concluded, “Don't tell a couple what they should do.
You can analyse what you think of them, but you can't give them their endgame. Vijay and Rashika are an exceptionally happy couple, Ranveer and Deepika are an exceptionally happy couple.”