Filmmaker and talk show host Karan Johar has criticised the online backlash against celebrity couples Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna following their appearances on Koffee With Karan. As the popular talk show comes to a close, Johar has addressed the scrutiny surrounding the couples, questioning why viewers feel entitled to dictate how they should conduct their relationships. In an exclusive conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, he described the criticism directed at Ranveer and Deepika as “downright regressive”.