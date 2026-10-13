Koffee With Karan is coming to an end, and its final season is set to premiere on October 14. After eight seasons of celebrity confessions, rapid-fire questions and some rather uncomfortable conversations, Karan Johar's chat show leaves behind a long list of moments that became bigger than the episodes themselves. From Alia Bhatt's infamous general knowledge blunder to Kangana Ranaut's confrontation over nepotism, the show has repeatedly proved that a few minutes on a celebrity couch can have consequences long after the cameras stop rolling.