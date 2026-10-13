As Koffee With Karan returns for its final season, revisit 8 moments that made headlines.
From celebrity rivalries to uncomfortable questions, Karan Johar’s couch has seen its share of drama.
These controversial episodes became part of the show’s legacy, keeping Bollywood talking long after they aired.
Koffee With Karan is coming to an end, and its final season is set to premiere on October 14. After eight seasons of celebrity confessions, rapid-fire questions and some rather uncomfortable conversations, Karan Johar's chat show leaves behind a long list of moments that became bigger than the episodes themselves. From Alia Bhatt's infamous general knowledge blunder to Kangana Ranaut's confrontation over nepotism, the show has repeatedly proved that a few minutes on a celebrity couch can have consequences long after the cameras stop rolling.
As Koffee With Karan Season 9 prepares to bring the curtain down, here are eight controversies that remain among the show's most memorable talking points.
Koffee With Karan's biggest controversies:
1. Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar the flag-bearer of nepotism
Kangana Ranaut's appearance alongside Saif Ali Khan in Season 5 remains one of the show's defining episodes. When asked to imagine a biopic about herself, the actor suggested that Karan Johar would be an appropriate choice to play a Bollywood villain. She also called him the flag-bearer of nepotism and accused him of running a movie mafia.
The remarks struck a nerve because they brought the industry's preference for star kids into a mainstream conversation. The debate continued well beyond the episode, turning nepotism into one of Bollywood's most persistent talking points.
2. Alia Bhatt's President of India blunder
Alia Bhatt's debut appearance with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Season 4 gave the internet a meme that refused to disappear. During the rapid-fire round, she was asked to name the President of India. She confidently answered Prithviraj Chavan instead of Pranab Mukherjee, who held the office at the time.
The clip attracted widespread ridicule and became a running joke about the actor's general knowledge. Bhatt later addressed the incident in an AIB video titled Alia Bhatt – Genius of the Year. Years later, the moment continued to resurface during her film promotions, showing just how long a television blunder can follow a celebrity.
3. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul face backlash over their comments
The Season 6 episode featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul in 2019 went well beyond Bollywood gossip. Pandya's remarks about women and his personal life attracted accusations of sexism and misogyny, while Rahul was also caught up in the backlash.
The controversy prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to suspend both players provisionally and call them back from India's tour of Australia. The suspensions were later lifted, and the players were fined ₹20 lakh each by the BCCI ombudsman. The episode remains the clearest example of the show's conversations having professional consequences.
4. Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor take aim at Ranbir Kapoor
Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor's joint appearance in Season 3 became headline material for their remarks about Padukone's former boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. During the conversation, Padukone suggested that Kapoor should endorse a condom brand, while the two actors also made pointed comments about his relationships.
The exchange reportedly upset Kapoor's parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Karan later acknowledged that he had to manage the fallout. The episode became a particularly memorable example of how the show's playful format could turn personal relationships into public entertainment.
5. Emraan Hashmi calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'plastic'
Emraan Hashmi's Season 4 appearance with Mahesh Bhatt produced one of the show's most widely discussed rapid-fire answers. When asked which celebrity came to mind at the word 'plastic', Hashmi named Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
The remark drew criticism from the actor's fans and continued to follow Hashmi for years. He later maintained that his answers had been made in jest as part of the show's format. Even so, the incident remains a reminder of how a throwaway answer can overshadow an entire interview.
6. Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's accent exchange
The rivalry between Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra supplied another memorable Koffee With Karan moment. When asked what she would like to know about Chopra, Kapoor questioned where her accent came from.
Chopra later delivered her response when she appeared on the show with Shahid Kapoor, suggesting that her accent came from the same place as Kapoor's then-boyfriend, Saif Ali Khan. The exchange became one of the show's most quoted celebrity jibes. By 2019, however, the two actors were sharing the couch together, with the old rivalry seemingly behind them.
7. Deepika Padukone discusses her early relationship with Ranveer Singh
The opening episode of Season 8 sparked another round of online debate when Padukone spoke about the early stages of her relationship with Ranveer Singh. She explained that she had initially wanted to remain single and that the two were technically free to see other people while they were getting to know each other.
Some viewers interpreted her comments as an admission that the couple had been in an open relationship. Others questioned why her dating history was being scrutinised so intensely. The conversation became a talking point about the public's fascination with celebrity relationships, even when the people involved were discussing their own experiences candidly.
8. Salman Khan's virginity question becomes a recurring joke
Karan's personal questions have occasionally left even Bollywood's biggest stars with little room to manoeuvre. During Salman Khan's first appearance on the show in Season 4, the host asked the actor whether he was still a virgin. Khan's response became another memorable piece of the show's history.
Ahead of the final season, the question returned in a promotional exchange between the two, with Khan responding playfully. Its revival showed how Koffee With Karan has often relied on familiar questions and running jokes to bring its past back into the present.
Koffee With Karan Season 9: The final cup
Karan Johar's chat show has spent more than two decades turning celebrity interviews into pop culture events. Its legacy includes hilarious memes, candid admissions and conversations that sparked serious debate about privilege, sexism and the price of speaking without a filter.
As the final season begins, these eight moments offer a reminder of why the show became so widely discussed. The couch may be making its last appearance, but the controversies it generated are unlikely to disappear anytime soon.