This week brings 14 new theatrical and OTT releases across genres and platforms.
Paul Bettany returns as Vision in Marvel’s VisionQuest on JioHotstar.
Koffee With Karan 9, Prahaar and Nayyi Navelli lead this week’s releases.
The latest OTT releases this week offer plenty of reasons to update your watchlist, whether you prefer celebrity gossip, superhero stories or thrillers that keep you guessing. Karan Johar returns with the final season of Koffee With Karan, while Paul Bettany steps back into the Marvel universe with VisionQuest. There are also international dramas, animated adventures and Hindi theatrical releases to look out for.
OTT releases this week:
1. Helluva Boss season 3
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: October 13
The animated series returns with more chaos from the I.M.P. crew, a group of assassins operating in the underworld. Expect dark comedy, musical numbers and more trouble for Blitzo and his team as their professional missions collide with increasingly complicated personal relationships.
2. Love of Your Life
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: October 13
Margaret Qualley stars as Maya, whose plans for the future change after she meets Charlie, played by Gabriel Basso. Directed by Rachel Morrison, the romantic drama looks beyond picture-perfect relationships to explore what happens when love and carefully laid plans do not go the way people expect.
3. The Trap
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 13
This German psychological thriller follows a successful author who has spent nearly a decade indoors after witnessing her sister's murder. When she spots the suspected killer on television, she decides to leave her isolation and put herself at risk to draw him out. The six-part series is adapted from Melanie Raabe's novel.
4. Hunting Gary Glitter
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 14
This true-crime documentary examines the abuse committed by former pop star Gary Glitter and the institutions that allowed him to evade scrutiny. Survivor accounts, journalistic investigations and legal perspectives explore how fame and influence helped conceal his crimes for years.
5. The Storm
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 15
A birthday dinner at a remote country estate takes a disturbing turn when severe weather traps the guests inside. As supplies dwindle, old resentments emerge, and friendships begin to fracture. Josephine Bornebusch writes, directs, and stars in this Swedish drama.
6. Koffee With Karan season 9
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release date: October 14
Karan Johar returns for the ninth and final season of his long-running celebrity chat show. The farewell edition promises more Bollywood conversations, rapid-fire questions and candid revelations. The guest list remains under wraps, but the show is expected to focus on film industry personalities.
7. VisionQuest
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release date: October 14
Paul Bettany returns as White Vision, who is trying to make sense of his identity and recover his fragmented memories. James Spader also returns as Ultron, appearing within Vision's consciousness. The Marvel series continues the television story that began with WandaVision and Agatha All Along.
8. Hollywood Arts
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 15
The Victorious universe expands with a sitcom centered on Trina Vega, played again by Daniella Monet. Now working in an administrative role at the performing arts school, Trina finds herself managing a new generation of students and their theatrical ambitions.
9. The Diplomat season 4
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 15
Keri Russell returns as Kate Wyler, navigating international crises as Allison Janney's Grace Penn takes office as US President. Alongside shifting alliances and difficult negotiations, Kate must deal with her complicated marriage to Hal, played by Rufus Sewell.
10. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: October 17
The anime franchise revisits the story of Beerus, the God of Destruction, with a reworked 19-episode series. Featuring returning voice actors Masako Nozawa and Koichi Yamadera, the updated version streamlines key story arcs with reconstructed animation and new footage.
Theatrical releases this week:
11. Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: October 16
Rajkummar Rao takes on the role of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in this biographical drama directed by Avinash Arun. The film traces the career of the lawyer known for handling several high-profile cases. Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Ashish Vidyarthi are also part of the cast.
12. Nayyi Navelli
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: October 16
Yami Gautam leads this Hindi fantasy comedy drama, which also features Mita Vashisht, Sunita Rajwar, Aaditya Kulshreshth and Addinath M. Kothare. Details about the plot remain limited, but its mix of fantasy and comedy makes it one to keep on the radar among this week's Hindi releases.
13. Street Fighter
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: October 16
The iconic video game franchise gets another live-action adaptation, bringing martial arts action to the big screen. Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo lead the cast as Ryu and Ken Masters, with Jason Momoa, Vidyut Jammwal and Curtis Jackson also among the cast. The story follows the fighters at the World Warrior Tournament.
With 13 releases arriving across theatres and streaming platforms, there is something for every kind of viewer this week. From Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam and Nayyi Navelli in cinemas to VisionQuest and the final season of Koffee With Karan on OTT, pick your favourites and plan your watchlist.