Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hai Sang Samet Lo's release in India is under scrutiny.
FWICE President BN Tiwari has issued a warning to Netflix to ban the show in India.
FWICE has threatened to call back all its members from every Netflix project being shot currently if the ban on the show is not implemented.
In a bid to stop Pakistani show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samet Lo from getting screened in India via OTT giant Netflix, film union body the Federation of Western India Cine Employees has threatened to pull out all its members from any ongoing Netflix shoot. FWICE President BN Tiwari tells us that he has sent a letter to Netflix on Thursday, warning the platform that the union would take action if the Pakistani show is not stopped from releasing in India.
'They Made anti-India Statements During Operation Sindoor'
Talking about their decision to issue this warning, Tiwari tells Outlook India, "Netflix should stop this series on priority because in India, Pakistani shows or artistes are not welcomed. Until there is peace with our country. Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir's statement during Operation Sindoor was so wrong. When it happened, they made such anti-India statements when they had gone from India after earning from India. They should have stayed silent or said something against terrorism, but they were supporting it, so why should we look at the faces of such people?"
Tiwari adds, "We urge Netflix not to let any content from the show in India or else FWICE will pull out its members from where their shows are being shot. For us, the nation is first, and we have good relations with Netflix. They shouldn’t have shown the promo. Either they reply, or from tomorrow we will stop working with them."
India's decision not to work with Pakistani artistes was made after the 2016 Uri Attack. This decision was reinstated after the 2025 Pahalgam Terror Attack, when India retaliated with Operation Sindoor.
Tiwari is of the opinion that Pakistani artistes find fame because of Indians around the world.
"Our cultures are similar, so we don’t find their content bad, but that country’s behaviour is problematic, and we oppose anything that's against our country. Their shows are worldwide famous, and Indians are everywhere around the world. Unko jo dekha jar raha hai India ki wajeh se dekha ja raha hai. Aaj bhi jo unke shows hote hai in America, London, Dubai mein, Indian artistes go with them and make them even more famous," he says.
How Netflix Gets Affected
For those who may not be familiar, FWICE has 38 film and tv union organisations as members with as many as 4 lakh people from the film fraternity, ranging from spot boys to camerapersons and actors.
The film body head also questions the need to show Pakistani content when India is producing magnum opuses like Ramayana.
"20-25 shoots will get affected around the country, and all of them will be affected. The producers will suffer losses, artistes will suffer. These are mass losses, and ek zidd ke liye it's not ok to sacrifice so many people," says Tiwari.
Asked about the deadline given to Netflix to take a decision, Tiwari concludes by saying, "We sent a letter yesterday. Our deadline given to them has already started. If a decision is not taken, we will start pulling out our members from tomorrow"
We reached out to Netflix for a comment but didn't get any response at the time of publishing this.