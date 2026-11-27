'They Made anti-India Statements During Operation Sindoor'

Talking about their decision to issue this warning, Tiwari tells Outlook India, "Netflix should stop this series on priority because in India, Pakistani shows or artistes are not welcomed. Until there is peace with our country. Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir's statement during Operation Sindoor was so wrong. When it happened, they made such anti-India statements when they had gone from India after earning from India. They should have stayed silent or said something against terrorism, but they were supporting it, so why should we look at the faces of such people?"