Diljit's security has also drawn significant attention after his Bengaluru concert came under scrutiny. An email was received about a possible IED blast at the venue. The 42-year-old thanked his sea of fans for coming to the concert despite bomb threat reports linked to the event. The singer stated that he only had love to offer to everyone and said, "It’s only love from my side, rest they can threaten to throw bombs but my heart is filled with love", he told his fans.