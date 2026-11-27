Diljit's Mumbai concert is taking place amid heightened security.
The list of prohibited items at Diljit's Mumbai concert is extensive.
The 42-year-old singer also addressed a bomb threat at his AURA India Tour 2026 concert in Mumbai.
Diljit Dosanjh's highly anticipated AURA India Tour 2026 concert is taking place on November 27, 2026, in Mumbai. Fans at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse left behind a long list of items for the concert. The venue had strict entry guidelines, and the organisers issued a list of items that were prohibited and not permitted.
Diljit's Mumbai concert is taking place amid heightened security after a reported threat email named the event as a target. Authorities warned of attacks at the venue and at other locations in the city. In addition to Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams at the venue, fans had to arrive early and follow venue entry instructions.
What fans carried in the Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert
NDTV reported that wallets, clutches, and bags up to A4 size, along with power banks, were allowed inside the concert. A valid prescription is needed for essential medicines. A government-issued photo ID was also compulsory for entry.
The list of prohibited items at Diljit's Mumbai concert is extensive. Organizers have banned everyday items that could raise security concerns. No flags, signs, posters, or banners, including handmade ones, are allowed inside the venue. Professional cameras, GoPros, drones, tripods, selfie sticks and other recording devices are strictly prohibited.
Backpacks, duffel bags, trolleys, laptop bags, carry-ons, laptops, and tablets are also not allowed, except knives, blades, and sharp jewellery, which can't be carried inside. Personal care products like deodorants, aerosols, spray sunscreen, and makeup products like creams also can't be carried inside.
Restricted items at Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert
Empty glass, metal, and plastic bottles and umbrellas are not allowed, except water balloons, eggs, markers, and pens. The other restricted items include lighters, laser pointers, fireworks, flammable items, and other hazardous objects.
Diljit's security has also drawn significant attention after his Bengaluru concert came under scrutiny. An email was received about a possible IED blast at the venue. The 42-year-old thanked his sea of fans for coming to the concert despite bomb threat reports linked to the event. The singer stated that he only had love to offer to everyone and said, "It’s only love from my side, rest they can threaten to throw bombs but my heart is filled with love", he told his fans.
According to PTI, more than 500 police officials were deployed at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, apart from Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams scouting the venue.