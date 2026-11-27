Five-time champion Rohit Sharma returns as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027 after a three-year break
The move follows a trophyless three-year Hardik Pandya stint that ended with his trade to Punjab Kings
MI turned back to proven leadership ahead of their 20th season
Mumbai Indians officially reinstated Rohit Sharma as captain ahead of the IPL 2027 season. Announced on Friday, November 27, the decision brings the franchise’s most decorated skipper back to the helm for their milestone 20th campaign. After a three-year hiatus, the architect of MI’s five championship triumphs (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020) is once again taking charge of the dressing room.
The reappointment draws a line under a tumultuous three-year leadership experiment. Ahead of IPL 2024, Mumbai had brought in Hardik Pandya via an all-cash trade from Gujarat Titans and handed him the reins, ending Rohit's 11-year tenure.
That era yielded no trophies, with MI failing to reach the playoffs in two of those three campaigns. With Hardik traded to Punjab Kings for pacer Arshdeep Singh earlier this month, the franchise opted for proven stability by turning back to Rohit.
Rohit Sharma Ready For IPL 2027
For Rohit, the reappointment marks a fresh chapter with the side where he built his IPL legacy. Reflecting on his return to captaincy, he emphasized collective effort and sticking to the team's established style of play.
"Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life, and leading this team has always been something I have taken great pride in," Rohit said. "I am ready for the 20th season, to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game."
With Rohit back in command, Mumbai Indians will enter the 2027 season aiming to add to their tally of five IPL trophies.