Five-time champion Rohit Sharma returns to lead Mumbai Indians into their 20th IPL season after Hardik Pandya’s trade to Punjab Kings. Check Rohit Sharma's Full IPL Captaincy Record

Eventually, Hardik Pandya was traded to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027 in a player swap , in which Mumbai Indians got their hands on Arshdeep Singh.

However, the idea failed as Mumbai Indians didn't get favourable results in the last three editions. Also, Mumbai Indians' fans appeared reluctant to accept Hardik as their captain.

This will be Rohit Sharma's second stint as captain of Mumbai Indians, as the opening batter led the side from 2013 to 2023. Hardik Pandya replaced him as captain of Mumbai Indians in 2024 as the franchise looked to enter a transition phase.

Rohit Sharma is back at the helm of Mumbai Indians as the five-time title-winning side reappointed him as captain for IPL 2027 on Friday, November 27.

He is tied with MS Dhoni for the most IPL trophies (five) and remains unbeaten in all five IPL finals he has captained (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020)

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