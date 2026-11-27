Rohit Sharma previously led Mumbai Indians across 158 matches (2013–2023), winning 87 and losing 67 (with four tied games)
He is tied with MS Dhoni for the most IPL trophies (five) and remains unbeaten in all five IPL finals he has captained (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020)
His return coincides with MI’s 20th season and a backroom overhaul featuring new head coach Kieron Pollard following Hardik Pandya's exit
Rohit Sharma is back at the helm of Mumbai Indians as the five-time title-winning side reappointed him as captain for IPL 2027 on Friday, November 27.
Mumbai Indians made the announcement through their social media handles on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.
This will be Rohit Sharma's second stint as captain of Mumbai Indians, as the opening batter led the side from 2013 to 2023. Hardik Pandya replaced him as captain of Mumbai Indians in 2024 as the franchise looked to enter a transition phase.
However, the idea failed as Mumbai Indians didn't get favourable results in the last three editions. Also, Mumbai Indians' fans appeared reluctant to accept Hardik as their captain.
Eventually, Hardik Pandya was traded to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027 in a player swap, in which Mumbai Indians got their hands on Arshdeep Singh.
Now, as 'Mumbai Cha Raja' has returned to the helm, let's check his captaincy record in the league.
Most IPL Titles As Captain
|Captain
|Titles Won
|Team(s)
|Winning Seasons
|Rohit Sharma
|5
|Mumbai Indians
|2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020
|MS Dhoni
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023
|Gautam Gambhir
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2012, 2014
|Rajat Patidar
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2025, 2026
|Shane Warne
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|2008
|Adam Gilchrist
|1
|Deccan Chargers
|2009
|David Warner
|1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2016
|Hardik Pandya
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|2022
|Shreyas Iyer
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2024
Most Matches Won In IPL As Captain
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|NR
|W/L
|Win Percentage
|Loss Percentage
|MS Dhoni
|2008-2025
|235
|136
|97
|0
|0
|2
|1.4
|57.87
|41.27
|Rohit Sharma
|2013-2023
|158
|87
|67
|4
|0
|0
|1.29
|55.06
|42.4
|Gautam Gambhir
|2009-2018
|129
|71
|57
|1
|0
|0
|1.24
|55.03
|44.18
|Virat Kohli
|2011-2023
|143
|66
|70
|3
|0
|4
|0.94
|46.15
|48.95
|Shreyas Iyer
|2018-2026
|101
|55
|41
|2
|0
|3
|1.34
|54.45
|40.59
|David Warner
|2013-2023
|83
|40
|41
|2
|0
|0
|0.97
|48.19
|49.39
|Hardik Pandya
|2022-2026
|70
|37
|33
|0
|0
|0
|1.12
|52.85
|47.14
|Adam Gilchrist
|2008-2013
|74
|35
|39
|0
|0
|0
|0.89
|47.29
|52.7
|Rishabh Pant
|2021-2026
|71
|33
|36
|2
|0
|0
|0.91
|46.47
|50.7
Most Runs As Captain In IPL
|Player (Team)
|Span
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|2011-2023
|143
|4994
|113
|41.96
|133.31
|5
|37
|424
|168
|Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants)
|2008-2025
|235
|4753
|84*
|38.64
|137.05
|0
|22
|326
|223
|Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)
|2013-2023
|158
|3986
|98*
|28.07
|129.37
|0
|25
|372
|158
|Gautam Gambhir (Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders)
|2009-2018
|129
|3518
|93
|31.13
|122.79
|0
|31
|406
|49
|David Warner (Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|2013-2023
|83
|3356
|126
|45.35
|140.53
|1
|32
|355
|109