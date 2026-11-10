Rohit Sharma Confirmed As MI Captain? Mitchell Santner Drops Massive Hint In This Viral Video

Hardik Pandya reportedly moving to Punjab Kings, while Arshdeep Singh joining Mumbai Indians in a major player swap
Mumbai Indians are searching for a new skipper, with Rohit Sharma emerging as the primary favorite
A brief video of Mitchell Santner in Hamilton has fueled speculation that his leadership return is sealed
The IPL trade window has opened with some of the biggest names in the league suddenly in play. The auction is due later this month, and franchises are using the lead-up to reshape their squads for IPL 2027.
The headline deal is the swap between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Hardik Pandya will reportedly move to Punjab in exchange for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, ending the all-rounder’s second stint at Mumbai. Hardik had returned ahead of the 2024 season, taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma in a move that divided the fanbase.
Reports also named wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod as part of the discussions and mentioned that Hardik is happy to play under Shreyas Iyer at Punjab. Arshdeep coming in will give Mumbai Indians a left-arm option to pair with Jasprit Bumrah. Formal approval was still awaited.
Rohit Sharma Favourite To Lead MI
With Hardik out, Mumbai are again looking for a captain, and Rohit Sharma is once again the favourite. He led the franchise to five IPL titles between 2013 and 2020, and the front-runner talk comes with a convenient timeline.
IPL 2027 is the last season before the mega auction, which would let Mumbai bring Rohit back for a final run while they plan the next phase. Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah are also in the leadership conversation. Mumbai have not made any announcement. Earlier report ssaid the franchise had not held internal discussions on the captaincy.
Then came a few seconds of footage from Hamilton that the internet has not stopped replaying.
'Hello Skipper'
Rain had the final say in the third ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park on Tuesday. The match was abandoned without a ball bowled, leaving India 2-0 up in the five-match series.
As the players shook hands and greeted each other afterwards, Rohit called out to New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, his Mumbai Indians team-mate, using the nickname “Mitchi”. Santner replied, “Hello, skipper.” Rohit smiled and said, “Thanks, man.” The Black Caps shared the clip, and it spread quickly.
Fans read much more into it than a handshake. Coming days after Hardik’s exit, many took the greeting as a sign that the MI players have already been told Rohit will be the captain.
The reading is far from certain. Santner could simply have been paying respect to a player of Rohit’s stature, a title many in the game still use for him. Neither Santner, Rohit nor Mumbai Indians has said anything about the captaincy. For now the evidence is a three-word greeting on a rain-soaked outfield, and fans will have to wait for an announcement from the franchise.