Rohit Sharma’s Return As MI Captain Can Make Things Easy For Hardik Pandya? Ex-India Star’s Massive Take

R Ashwin suggests Rohit Sharma could return as Mumbai Indians captain while Hardik Pandya stays
Ashwin believes trading Hardik would be difficult because finding his replacement would be challenging
Rohit's potential captaincy comeback remains speculative, with no official confirmation from Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma could reportedly return as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027, potentially bringing an end to Hardik Pandya's tenure as skipper. The speculation has intensified following reports suggesting that the five-time champions are considering restoring their most successful captain to the leadership role.
Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also discussed the possibility on his YouTube channel, suggesting that Mumbai could retain Hardik while bringing Rohit back as captain. Such a move could offer the franchise a way to address its leadership concerns without losing an all-rounder who remains difficult to replace.
'Bringing Rohit Back as Captain Is an Option': Ashwin on MI's Leadership Change
Ashwin believes Mumbai Indians should consider bringing Rohit back as captain while retaining Hardik in the squad. He argued that finding a like-for-like replacement for Hardik would be extremely difficult, making a captaincy change a potentially better solution than trading him away.
"If I can keep Hardik happy, I should do whatever it takes to keep him happy at this franchise. That is not a bad option either: bringing Rohit Sharma back as captain while retaining Hardik Pandya, and then getting the best out of him," Ashwin said.
Rohit led Mumbai to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Hardik replaced him ahead of IPL 2024 after returning from Gujarat Titans, where he had led the franchise to the title in 2022 and the final in 2023.
Ashwin believes the transition at Mumbai may not have been handled perfectly, particularly with other senior players also aspiring to lead the team.
"There were other captaincy options, though. Suryakumar Yadav was an option for Mumbai. Bumrah was also an option. Bumrah aspired to captain the side, and Surya aspired to captain the side as well."
Can Rohit Sharma Help Hardik Pandya Rediscover His Best Form?
Ashwin suggested that Rohit's experience and standing in the dressing room could help Hardik settle into a more productive role. Rather than immediately trading the all-rounder, Mumbai could explore whether a change in leadership would improve the team's environment and performances.
"If Rohit is able to manage the situation, Hardik might have a better chance of staying at Mumbai, playing good cricket and delivering performances," Ashwin explained.
However, the former spinner acknowledged that Hardik's own preferences would be crucial. If the all-rounder feels his time at Mumbai has run its course, a departure could become more likely.
Recent reports have suggested Rohit is a candidate to return as captain for IPL 2027. However, Mumbai Indians have reportedly denied that internal discussions over a captaincy change have taken place. Therefore, Ashwin's proposal remains a possible solution rather than a confirmed franchise decision.