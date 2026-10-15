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Rohit Sharma’s Return As MI Captain Can Make Things Easy For Hardik Pandya? Ex-India Star’s Massive Take

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Ravichandran Ashwin explains how Rohit Sharma's potential return as Mumbai Indians captain could affect Hardik Pandya's future ahead of IPL 2027, suggesting a possible leadership solution

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Former India Star Explains How Rohit Sharmas Return As MI Captain Could Impact Hardik Pandya
Former India Star Explains How Rohit Sharma's Return As MI Captain Could Impact Hardik Pandya Photo: X | Mumbai Indians
Summary of this article

  • R Ashwin suggests Rohit Sharma could return as Mumbai Indians captain while Hardik Pandya stays

  • Ashwin believes trading Hardik would be difficult because finding his replacement would be challenging

  • Rohit's potential captaincy comeback remains speculative, with no official confirmation from Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma could reportedly return as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027, potentially bringing an end to Hardik Pandya's tenure as skipper. The speculation has intensified following reports suggesting that the five-time champions are considering restoring their most successful captain to the leadership role.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also discussed the possibility on his YouTube channel, suggesting that Mumbai could retain Hardik while bringing Rohit back as captain. Such a move could offer the franchise a way to address its leadership concerns without losing an all-rounder who remains difficult to replace.

'Bringing Rohit Back as Captain Is an Option': Ashwin on MI's Leadership Change

Ashwin believes Mumbai Indians should consider bringing Rohit back as captain while retaining Hardik in the squad. He argued that finding a like-for-like replacement for Hardik would be extremely difficult, making a captaincy change a potentially better solution than trading him away.

"If I can keep Hardik happy, I should do whatever it takes to keep him happy at this franchise. That is not a bad option either: bringing Rohit Sharma back as captain while retaining Hardik Pandya, and then getting the best out of him," Ashwin said.

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Mumbai Indians are leaning towards bringing Rohit Sharma back as captain for IPL 2027 - AP Photo
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Captain Smit Machchhar is an Indian commercial pilot and former SpiceJet commander who joined Flydubai in 2022. - X
Mumbai Indians' returning head coach Mahela Jayawardene. - Mumbai Indians

Rohit led Mumbai to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Hardik replaced him ahead of IPL 2024 after returning from Gujarat Titans, where he had led the franchise to the title in 2022 and the final in 2023.

Ashwin believes the transition at Mumbai may not have been handled perfectly, particularly with other senior players also aspiring to lead the team.

"There were other captaincy options, though. Suryakumar Yadav was an option for Mumbai. Bumrah was also an option. Bumrah aspired to captain the side, and Surya aspired to captain the side as well."

Can Rohit Sharma Help Hardik Pandya Rediscover His Best Form?

Ashwin suggested that Rohit's experience and standing in the dressing room could help Hardik settle into a more productive role. Rather than immediately trading the all-rounder, Mumbai could explore whether a change in leadership would improve the team's environment and performances.

"If Rohit is able to manage the situation, Hardik might have a better chance of staying at Mumbai, playing good cricket and delivering performances," Ashwin explained.

However, the former spinner acknowledged that Hardik's own preferences would be crucial. If the all-rounder feels his time at Mumbai has run its course, a departure could become more likely.

Recent reports have suggested Rohit is a candidate to return as captain for IPL 2027. However, Mumbai Indians have reportedly denied that internal discussions over a captaincy change have taken place. Therefore, Ashwin's proposal remains a possible solution rather than a confirmed franchise decision.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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