Mumbai Indians reappoint Rohit Sharma as captain ahead of IPL 2027
Hardik Pandya captained Mumbai Indians from 2024, before getting traded to Punjab Kings
Rohit Sharma is the joint-most successful captain in the history of the league with five trophies
Rohit Sharma has been reappointed as Mumbai Indians' captain. Mumbai Indians announced the appointment on Friday, November 27. Rohit was first made the captain of the side in 2013, when he went on to win the first trophy for the franchise in the league.
He later won a total of five IPL titles between 2013 and 2023, becoming the joint-most successful captain in the league along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
In 2024, Mumbai Indians traded Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans and handed over the captaincy to him. In his two editions as Mumbai Indians' captain, Hardik Pandya failed to deliver the desired results and also couldn't win over Mumbai Indians' fans.
Eventually, he was traded to Punjab Kings in a player swap, in which Mumbai Indians got their hands on Arshdeep Singh.
Mumbai Indians had hinted at a major captaincy development ahead of IPL 2027 through a cryptic social media post on Wednesday, November 25. The graphic showed an animated hand holding an MI cap, setting off speculation among fans about the franchise's leadership plans for the upcoming season.
The captaincy change comes in the wake of Hardik Pandya's move to Punjab Kings in a trade deal, with India pacer Arshdeep Singh joining Mumbai Indians in return. Arshdeep will retain his existing fee of Rs 18 crore at MI, while Hardik's revised salary at PBKS will also be Rs 18 crore, up from Rs 16.35 crore.