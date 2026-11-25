Mumbai Indians' cryptic social media post has sparked speculation about Rohit Sharma returning as captain for IPL 2027
Hardik Pandya has moved to Punjab Kings in a trade deal, with Arshdeep Singh joining Mumbai Indians
Reports suggest Rohit has agreed to take charge again, although the franchise is yet to make an official announcement
Mumbai Indians have sparked speculation about their captaincy plans for IPL 2027 after sharing a cryptic post on social media on Wednesday, November 25.
The graphic featured an animated hand holding up an MI cap, with fans on social media assuming that the post was related to Rohit Sharma and his possible return as captain.
Many drew parallels with the veteran batter's celebrations after Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2020 title under his leadership.
The post comes at a time when the franchise is expected to finalise its leadership plans for the upcoming season.
While Mumbai Indians have not officially confirmed any captaincy change, reports have suggested that Rohit has agreed to return to the role after being approached by the management.
Rohit remains the most successful captain in Mumbai Indians' history, having guided the franchise to five IPL titles. His leadership played a central role in establishing the Mumbai-based side as one of the tournament's most successful teams.
Could Rohit Sharma Return As Mumbai Indians Captain For IPL 2027?
Rohit's potential return would mark another leadership change for Mumbai Indians in three seasons. Hardik Pandya took over as captain ahead of IPL 2024 following his return to the franchise from Gujarat Titans, bringing Rohit's 11-season tenure as skipper to an end.
However, the transition did not deliver the results Mumbai Indians had hoped for. The franchise endured difficult campaigns, prompting questions about its leadership ahead of subsequent seasons.
Reports also suggested that the management had considered restoring Rohit to the captaincy during IPL 2026, but the proposed change did not go through. The franchise subsequently began looking at its options for the 2027 campaign.
Several players were reportedly considered for the position, with Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma among the names discussed. Tilak was also reportedly viewed as a potential long-term leadership option before the franchise turned its attention towards Rohit.
According to reports from multiple outlets, Mumbai Indians approached the veteran batter about taking over the captaincy again, and he agreed to the proposal. However, the franchise is yet to formally confirm the development.
Hardik Pandya Moves To Punjab Kings
The uncertainty surrounding Mumbai Indians' captaincy plans comes after a significant squad development ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.
Hardik has moved to Punjab Kings in a trade deal, with India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh heading in the opposite direction. Arshdeep will join Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore, while Hardik's revised salary at Punjab Kings will also be Rs 18 crore, up from Rs 16.35 crore.
Arshdeep's arrival adds another established Indian fast bowler to Mumbai Indians' bowling resources. His inclusion will be important as the franchise looks to put together a competitive squad for the next season.
Hardik's departure also leaves the captaincy position open, making the reports surrounding Rohit's possible return even more significant.
The five-time champions will have nine slots to fill at the auction, including overseas positions, with Rs 32.60 crore remaining in their purse. The IPL 2027 mini auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16.
With their squad taking shape and Hardik moving on, Mumbai Indians have several decisions to make before the new season.
Their latest social media post has only added to the anticipation, with supporters waiting to see whether Rohit will once again lead the franchise he guided to five IPL championships.