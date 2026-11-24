Bhagwant Mann criticised the revived SAD-BJP alliance, calling it a “thug pact” driven by political interests.
Mann cited differences over farm laws, Punjab's water, Chandigarh and Sikh institutions to question the alliance.
He highlighted free electricity, canal water, mohalla clinics and jobs as achievements of the AAP government.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday criticised the revived Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, calling it a “thug pact” aimed at protecting the political interests of the two parties rather than serving the state.
Mann alleged that the alliance is an attempt by both parties to safeguard their families and electoral prospects.
The BJP and SAD announced the revival of their alliance on Tuesday, six years after the Akali Dal walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the three farm laws.
Mann's Attack On SAD-BJP Alliance
In a post on X, Mann questioned the renewed partnership between the two parties, pointing to their earlier differences over several issues concerning Punjab.
“This alliance between the Akali Dal and the BJP is not for Punjab, but a 'thug pact' to save their own families and seats... Those who, until yesterday, were cursing each other over the three farm laws, Punjab's water, Chandigarh and Sikh institutions have today come together again, lured by the temptation of power,” Mann posted.
He also accused veteran political leaders of engaging in what he described as “Nura Kushti” (a staged fight) for two decades before coming together again.
Mann Highlights AAP Government's Work
Contrasting the revived alliance with his government's record, Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had only one alliance — with Punjab's 3.25 crore residents.
He cited free electricity for households, canal water for agricultural fields, mohalla clinics, Schools of Eminence and jobs provided without bribes as examples of his government's work.
Mann also referred to Punjab's drug problem between 2007 and 2017, saying people would not forget the period. He added that Punjabis would never accept what he called the SAD-BJP's “thug pact”.