'They Can't Digest Development': Bhagwant Mann Targets Congress, Akali Dal Over Corruption Allegations

Bhagwant Mann challenged opposition leaders to prove corruption allegations against him or quit politics.
Mann handed over appointment letters to 801 recruits, taking government recruitments to 71,777.
The Punjab chief minister accused the Congress and Akali Dal of maligning his government and defended its employment and welfare initiatives.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday accused opposition parties of running a “malicious campaign” against him, alleging that they had no substantive issues to raise and were unable to accept the pace of development in the state. He challenged opposition leaders to prove even a single corruption allegation against him or quit politics.
“I challenge these leaders to prove even a single allegation of corruption against me or quit politics. They are frustrated because they cannot digest the unprecedented pace of development and public welfare initiatives being undertaken by our government,” Mann said.
Addressing an event in Mohali, Mann defended his government's record on employment, education and public welfare, saying its work would be the answer to the opposition's allegations.
Recruitment Drive Details
At the event, Mann handed over appointment letters to 801 newly recruited candidates, taking the total number of government recruitments under his tenure to 71,777.
He said all appointments had been made strictly on merit, without money or “farmaish” (recommendation). He also announced that another 600 people would be given government jobs next week.
Mann said his government remained committed to creating employment opportunities and building a “Rangla Punjab”.
Mann Targets Akali Dal, Congress
The chief minister accused the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress of pushing Punjab towards economic and social distress through what he described as self-serving politics.
He alleged that leaders of the two parties were working together to malign him because they could not accept that someone without a political dynasty or inherited power was working for ordinary people.
“Our answer to their allegations will always be our work, our achievements and the smiles on the faces of ordinary families,” Mann said.
He also alleged that government jobs had been sold for lakhs of rupees under previous governments through money, recommendations and “vaddhi” (bribes). In contrast, he claimed that his government had ensured transparent recruitment without corruption and challenged the opposition to identify even one instance of bribery in the recruitment process.
Targeting the Akali Dal, Mann accused its leaders of capturing lucrative businesses, including mining, during their tenure and exploiting the state's resources for personal gain.
“Those who looted Punjab for years are now preaching sermons on honesty. The people of the state have not forgotten how these leaders betrayed their trust and mortgaged the future of generations for their vested interests,” he said.
Taking a dig at the Akali Dal (Badal), Mann said its leaders had once claimed that the party would rule Punjab for 25 years but were now struggling to find even 25 credible leaders within their ranks.
Welfare And Education Initiatives
Responding to allegations that his government was misusing the state exchequer, Mann said public money was being spent on welfare initiatives.
“The state exchequer belongs to the people of Punjab, and every penny of public money is being spent for their welfare. Unlike those who treated the state treasury as their personal property, we consider ourselves trustees of the people's money,” he said.
Mann also urged the newly appointed employees to prepare for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations and aspire to become Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.
He said his government was strengthening educational infrastructure and setting up institutions of excellence to help children from ordinary and underprivileged families reach senior positions in the country's administrative system.
The chief minister contrasted his government's emphasis on preparing young people for administrative careers with what he described as the limited ambitions of the previous Akali leadership, which had spoken about offering subsidies for animal husbandry.
“There is nothing wrong with animal husbandry, but the aspirations of Punjab's youth cannot be confined to such limited horizons. The children of the state deserve opportunities to become administrators, scientists, doctors, engineers and leaders of tomorrow,” he said.