AAP To Seek Cancellation Of Membership Of Two Punjab MLAs After Resignations

The resignations came a day after AAP released its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 polls. The party has not yet named candidates for Sanaur or Samana, the two seats held by the outgoing MLAs. Pathanmajra submitted his resignation to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with immediate effect, while Jouramajra announced his exit in a social media post. The resignations have added to pressure on the ruling party in Punjab as it prepares for the next assembly election.