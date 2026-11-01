Earlier Differences With AAP Leadership Add To Political Fallout

Pathanmajra had emerged as a vocal critic of the AAP leadership, particularly over the state government's handling of floods and issues concerning his constituency. His differences with the party leadership became more public in 2025, when he questioned the government's response to flooding and raised concerns about administrative decisions. He was also arrested in connection with a rape case and later released on bail, according to media reports. Pathanmajra has described the legal action against him as political harassment, an allegation that has not been established in court.