New IAF Chief Ashutosh Dixit Prioritises Tejas, AMCA And Restoration Of Combat Strength

New IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has made restoring the force's combat strength through indigenisation his foremost priority, with Tejas Mk-1A, Mk-2 and the AMCA programme at the centre of his modernisation agenda.
The IAF has fewer than 30 operational fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.5, and is counting on Tejas induction and the proposed procurement of 114 Rafale jets to strengthen its fleet.
Dixit has also highlighted AI-enabled command systems, counter-drone defence, near-space capabilities and joint operations with the Army and Navy as priorities for preparing the IAF for future warfare.
Restoring the Indian Air Force’s combat strength through a renewed push for indigenisation will be the foremost priority of its new chief, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who on Sunday outlined an ambitious modernisation agenda centred on indigenous fighter aircraft, advanced weapons and operational readiness.
In his first public comments after taking charge as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, Dixit placed the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A and Mk-2, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, and indigenous weapons and sensors at the top of the IAF’s priorities. His remarks come as the force grapples with a shortage of fighter aircraft and seeks to rebuild its combat squadron strength.
“The Tejas Mk-1A and Mk-2, AMCA (a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet), and Indian weapons and sensors are our highest priority. We will fight with Indian solutions, and we will hold them in numbers that meet our operational demands,” Dixit said. “Our responsibility is to fight and win, but most importantly it is to deter conflict through credible air power.”
Tejas Mk-1A Induction, Combat Readiness Top Immediate Priorities
Dixit, an experimental test pilot and qualified flying instructor, took over from Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday. He outlined his vision for the IAF through the acronym “VAYU”, representing vigilance and readiness, atmanirbharta (self-reliance), yukti (ingenuity) and unity of effort.
Emphasising the need for operational preparedness, he said every squadron, radar and air defence unit must be ready to respond at short notice. Restoring the IAF’s combat strength to its sanctioned level, he added, would be his foremost task.
The force is counting on the timely induction of new aircraft, including the Tejas Mk-1A and 114 additional Rafale fighter jets, to strengthen its fleet. The IAF currently has fewer than 30 operational fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.5.
Operationalising the Tejas Mk-1A will be an immediate challenge, with the aircraft nearing induction after missing several deadlines. It is expected to enter service by the end of the year and will replace the MiG-21, which retired last year after more than six decades in service.
The IAF has placed two orders with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 180 Tejas Mk-1A aircraft, worth a combined Rs 1.1 lakh crore.
Dixit will also have to accelerate the development of the more advanced LCA Mk-2 and the AMCA. HAL has completed the coupling of the Mk-2's front, centre and rear fuselage sections, with the airframe now ready. The company is targeting the aircraft's first ground run by March 2027, followed by its maiden flight later that year.
The IAF is expected to move a procurement proposal for the Mk-2, which is intended to replace its ageing Mirage 2000, MiG-29 and Jaguar fleets. Accelerating the AMCA programme is equally important as China has already deployed J-20 fifth-generation fighters and is developing its J-35 stealth aircraft.
AI, Counter-Drone Defence And Joint Operations In Focus
Dixit also highlighted the growing importance of technological innovation in future warfare, identifying networked, artificial intelligence-enabled command and control systems, layered counter-drone defence, responsive maintenance and force protection as key areas for the IAF.
He said the force would also monitor the use of near-space as an operational domain, alongside innovation in military doctrine, procedures and technology.
On joint operations, Dixit stressed that the IAF would work in close coordination with the Army, Navy and other national agencies. “Air power delivers most when it is integrated from the very first plan,” he said.
His appointment comes as the armed forces move towards theatre commands, a long-awaited reform aimed at integrating military resources for future conflicts. The changing security environment, he noted, is being shaped by drones, long-range precision weapons, space and cyber capabilities, and artificial intelligence.
Referring to Operation Sindoor, the four-day military confrontation with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack last year, Dixit said the operation demonstrated what precise and decisive air power could achieve.
He said the IAF's central responsibility would remain to deter conflict through credible air power, while ensuring that it had the capability and resources to respond effectively if required.