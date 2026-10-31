Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Takes Charge As New IAF Chief

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit took charge as IAF chief, succeeding Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.
Dixit has nearly four decades of service and more than 3,500 flying hours.
His career includes fighter squadron and airbase commands, senior IAF roles and service as Vice Chief.
Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit took over as chief of the Indian Air Force on Saturday, succeeding Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who retired after 43 years of service.
Dixit was serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff before his appointment. He has been associated with Operation Sindoor and several earlier military operations and exercises, including Operations Safed Sagar and Rakshak, and Cope India.
Who Is The New Chief?
Born on December 9, 1966, Dixit was commissioned into the IAF’s fighter stream on December 6, 1986. A fighter pilot, experimental test pilot and qualified flying instructor, he has logged more than 3,500 flying hours on aircraft including the Mirage-2000, Jaguar, MiG variants, Tejas, Hawk, Kiran, An-32 and IL-78.
During his early career, he served as an instructor at the Air Force Test Pilots School before taking command of a fighter squadron, including a Mirage-2000 squadron. He later commanded a frontline fighter base in the Western Sector and a fighter training base in the Southern Sector. He also served as air defence commander of the Southern Air Command.
Before becoming Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Dixit served as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, PTI reported. He has also served as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Air Command.
His other appointments include assistant chief of the air staff (projects), assistant chief of the air staff (plans) and deputy chief of the air staff at Air Headquarters.
Dixit studied at the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College in Bangladesh and the National Defence College. His military honours include the Vayu Sena Medal in 2006, the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2011, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023 and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026.
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Retires After 42 Years
Ashutosh Dixit succeeded Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who superannuated on October 31 after 42 years of service. The IAF said that Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's career as a fighter pilot and experimental test pilot included contributions to the force’s operational capability, combat preparedness and modernisation. During his tenure as Air Chief, he focused on operational readiness, including during Operation Sindoor, when the IAF demonstrated its combat capability and precision, the force said.
The IAF also highlighted Singh’s engagement with personnel across the organisation and his emphasis on professionalism, accountability, initiative and pride in service. His priorities included indigenisation, innovation and the integration of emerging technologies.
The force wished Singh and his wife, Sarita Singh, well, adding that his leadership and connection with air warriors would continue to inspire future generations.