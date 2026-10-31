Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Takes Charge As New IAF Chief

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh handed over command of the #IndianAirForce today, after 42 years of distinguished service. On the occasion, he paid homage at the #NationalWarMemorial to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Nation. This was followed by a ceremonial Guard of Honour, presented as a parting salute by the Air Warriors of the #IAF. #IndianAirForce @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India @adgpi @indiannavy @CareerinIAF @air_veterans