Delhi High Court rejects urgent hearing request challenging the ban on non-BS VI vehicles starting November 1.
Petitioners sought immediate relief, but the court declined to fast-track the matter before the deadline.
The restriction on older diesel and petrol vehicles remains set to take effect as scheduled across Delhi-NCR.
The Delhi High Court has refused to expedite the hearing of a plea challenging the BJP-led city government's decision to prohibit the entry of vehicles that do not meet BS VI emission standards and are registered outside the national capital, effective November 1.
Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma, before whom the matter was mentioned for urgent hearing on Friday, said there was nothing wrong with the decision and no urgency.
"No, sorry. There is nothing wrong in it, nothing urgent," the bench said.
The petitioner's counsel argued that many individuals travelling from NCR to Delhi would be impacted, as their vehicles, including cars that are not BS VI compliant, would be banned from entering the city starting November 1.
However, the court suggested that there are plenty of alternative vehicles available for travel.
The petition will be listed for hearing in the normal course after clearing all the objections.
More than 10 lakh vehicles in neighbouring NCR areas of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad could be affected by the Delhi government's decision to prohibit the entry of vehicles below BS VI emission standards from November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, according to the Transport Department estimates.
The directive bans BS IV passenger cars and commercial goods vehicles which are registered outside Delhi. Two-wheelers are exempted.
According to the advisory, BS VI, CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed to enter the capital in accordance with the prescribed rules and exemptions.
The restrictions come as Delhi and its neighbouring NCR areas continue to grapple with persistent air pollution, with vehicular emissions remaining a major contributor to the capital's pollution burden.