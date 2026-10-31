TN Jailbreak: CM Vijay Suspends Dy Jail Superintendent, Orders Major Transfers

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay suspends deputy jail superintendent and orders major prison department transfers following the jailbreak incident.

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TN jailbreak: CM Vijay suspends Dy jail superintendent, orders major transfers File Photo| Photo: Imago/Seshadri Sukumar
Summary of this article

  • CM Vijay suspended Thekkampatti sub-jail deputy superintendent N Ramalingam over security lapses.

  • Seventeen prisoners escaped from Theni sub-jail on October 26 but were later recaptured.

  • Prison guards were overpowered after inmates staged a fake medical emergency.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday ordered the suspension of the deputy jail superintendent in charge of Thekkampatti sub-jail for dereliction of duty and also initiated action against the prison personnel for security lapses leading to the major jailbreak on October 26.

Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: 17 Undertrials Escape After Faking Seizures, Four Recaptured

By Outlook News Desk

In a decisive response to the jailbreak in Theni district, in which 17 prisoners escaped after staging a fake medical emergency and overpowering prison guards but were later recaptured, Chief Minister Vijay has ordered stringent disciplinary actions against prison officials for dereliction of duty and security lapses.

The directives include the immediate suspension of the deputy jail superintendent (in-charge) N Ramalingam until further orders and a strategic reshuffle of top prison administrators across the state.

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