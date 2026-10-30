BJP’s Punjab Game Plan: 1984 Riots To Counter Congress November 1 Rally, Drug Crisis And Alliance Talks

Dhillon said nearly eight lakh state employees were agitating over the issue and accused the AAP government of failing to meet their demands. The DA dispute is also before the courts: on October 27, the Punjab and Haryana High Court imposed a ₹1 lakh fine on the state government and directed Chief Secretary KAP Sinha to appear on November 3. The state has filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court; Dhillon claimed it remained on the defect list and had not been taken up for hearing.