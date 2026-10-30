The verdict, delivered on October 26 by Additional Sessions Judge Brijeshkumari Rameshwarsinh Rajput at the Kalol court in Gandhinagar district, has drawn attention not only because of the punishment but also because of the religious references in the judgment. The three men were convicted under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, 1954, as amended in 2017, and not under any religious text. The question is what role religious scriptures should have in judicial reasoning, particularly when courts are required to apply the Constitution and statutory law.