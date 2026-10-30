A 28-year-old farm labourer in Maharashtra's Latur district died by suicide following continuous harassment over loan repayments.
Police registered an abetment case against employees of Equitas Bank, Shriram Finance, Ring loan app, and HDB Financial Services.
The deceased left a note naming the four firms, prompting a formal complaint by his wife and an ongoing investigation.
The Shirur Anantpal police in the district have registered a case against officials of four credit firms after a man allegedly ended his life due to harassment for loan repayment.
Dattatraya Suryakant Kumbhar, a farm labourer, was found hanging at his house in Rani Ankulga village on Monday afternoon, a police official said.
Based on a complaint filed by his wife, a case was registered against officials and employees associated with Equitas Bank, Shriram Finance, the Ring loan app and HDB Financial Services under Section 108 of the BNS.
The accused allegedly repeatedly pressured Kumbhar for loan repayment and subjected him to mental harassment, thereby abetting his suicide, the police official said.
Further probe was on, he said.