10,000 to 15,000 Workers From Himachal To Participate In Delhi Rally: State Cong Chief

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State Cong Chief Vinay Kumar Says 10,000 to 15,000 Workers From Himachal Pradesh Will Join Opposition Rally In Delhi

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Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu greets Vinay Kumar
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu greets the newly appointed President of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Vinay Kumar, in Shimla. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Over 10,000 Himachal Pradesh Congress workers will attend the party's upcoming national rally in Delhi.

  • State Congress President Pratibha Singh confirmed full organizational mobilization across all districts.

  • Buses and special transport have been arranged to carry workers from Shimla and surrounding areas.

About 10,000 to 15,000 Congress workers from Himachal Pradesh will participate in the party's rally to be held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1 over the issues of 'vote theft', the party's state president said on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh Congress president and sitting MLA Vinay Kumar on Friday said it is a battle to "safeguard democracy and the Constitution" and the party will carry this fight forward under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

He asserted that 10,000 to 15,000 workers from the state will take part in the rally in Delhi on November 1 and around 200 government and private buses, as well as more than 500 other vehicles, have been arranged.

The rally will see the participation of women, youth, members of the NSUI, Seva Dal, various frontal organisations, and the party's grassroots workers, he added.

He said, "Whenever the Congress party demands accountability from the government regarding 'vote theft,' it is met with lathi-charges, arrests and the use of water cannons. Consequently, the Congress has decided to take its protest to Delhi to make its voice heard."

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Kumar accused the BJP of making a mockery of democracy and engaging in 'vote theft.' He alleged that the BJP deleted 130 million (13 crore) votes and formed governments through such "electoral malpractices".

He asserted that the Congress is launching this movement to defend the rights guaranteed by democracy and the Constitution, and said it is the party's right to raise its voice and protest against the government's wrongdoings.

'Padyatras' (foot marches) are being organised across the state to highlight this issue, he said.

Addressing the demand for conducting elections using ballot papers, Kumar said that the Congress is advocating for a return to ballot-based voting across the entire country.

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