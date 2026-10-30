Punjab Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) found no material evidence to establish that a female student was raped at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara and found no evidence that could help identify the alleged victim, according to an affidavit submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on October 30. The police filed a cancellation report in a Phagwara court on October 30, following the investigation. The case will formally close once the court accepts the report.