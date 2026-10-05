Bus Carrying LPU Students Overturns In Punjab, 3 Killed And 24 Injured

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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A private bus carrying LPU students and tourists from Manali to Amritsar overturned near Majari village in Punjab, killing three people and injuring 24

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Summary of this article

  • Three people were killed and 24 injured after a Manali-Amritsar bus overturned near Majari village.

  • The bus was carrying several Lovely Professional University students and tourists returning from Manali.

  • Police and rescue teams shifted the injured to hospitals, while the exact cause remains under verification.

Three people were killed and 24 injured when a private company bus overturned on the Banga-Phagwara National Highway near Majari village on Monday morning, The Tribune reported. The bus was on its way from Manali to Amritsar.

The dead include bus conductor Khem Singh and Lovely Professional University student Jashina Joseph. Police and rescue teams reached the spot soon after the crash and began rescue operations.

Preliminary information shows the bus overturned after crossing the Banga flyover, while the cause of the crash is still being verified.

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Crash Details

The crash took place around 4.30 am. The bus was en route from Manali to Amritsar and was carrying a large number of LPU students along with some tourists returning from Manali.

The vehicle reportedly slipped off the bridge while coming down from the flyover and then overturned, stranding several passengers and injuring them.

Police and rescue teams pulled out the injured and started relief work at the site. The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Banga and Guru Nanak Mission Hospital at Dahan Kaleran for treatment.

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Victims And Injuries

Two victims have been identified, conductor Khem Singh and LPU student Jashina Joseph. The identity of the third person killed is yet to be established.

21 passengers suffered minor injuries, while three were seriously hurt. The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Banga and Guru Nanak Mission Hospital at Dahan Kaleran for treatment.

Jatin and Sanjay, who were among the seriously injured, were referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana for further treatment. Vishal Tulli, a resident of Amritsar, is being treated at Guru Nanak Mission Hospital at Dahan Kaleran.

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One student was initially unaccounted for. Further verification was awaited. Local residents said the driver may have fallen asleep and that the bus lost control while descending from the bridge. That account has not been officially confirmed.

The exact cause of the accident has not yet been established. Police are continuing to verify the sequence of events that led to the bus overturning near Majari village.

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