"Sonia Gandhi’s 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' is a deeply personal memoir that offers listeners a rare glimpse into the experiences, relationships and defining moments that have shaped her life. We are delighted to bring this much-awaited book published by HarperCollins, to Audible, allowing listeners to engage with her reflections on family, identity, duty and the meaning of home through audio. We believe this is a significant addition to our collection of compelling stories and perspectives, and are pleased to make it accessible to listeners in this format," Shailesh Sawlani, head of global revenue marketing, Audible, said in a statement.