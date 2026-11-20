Female cheetah KOMG 3, translocated from Botswana, gave birth to four healthy cubs in the wild at Kuno National Park on November 20, 2026.
This marks the first successful reproduction by a Botswana-origin female in India and Project Cheetah's second recorded wild birth since 2022.
The new litter raises India's total cheetah population to 62—including 43 Indian-born cheetahs—with 59 at Kuno and three at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary.
A two-and-a-half-year-old cheetah, KOMG 3, brought from Botswana, gave birth to four healthy cubs in the wild at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Friday, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said.
Calling the development a matter of pride for MP and the entire country, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said it was a historic achievement for Project Cheetah.
In a post on X, Bhupender Yadav said KOMG 3 is the first cheetah from Botswana to give birth in India.
“This is a landmark moment for Project Cheetah and a proud milestone in India’s journey towards restoring a viable cheetah population,” he added.
This is the second recorded birth in the wild since the reintroduction programme began in 2022.
With these four new arrivals, India’s cheetah population has risen to 62, including 43 Indian-born individuals.
“Every such birth strengthens our hope, deepens our commitment and reminds us that conservation is a journey of patience, perseverance and collective effort,” the Union minister said.
He also acknowledged the dedication, commitment and hard work of project managers, veterinarians, frontline forest staff and everyone working tirelessly for the success of Project Cheetah.
In a statement, CM Mohan Yadav said, “This is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh and the entire country. The birth of cubs in India for the first time by a female cheetah from Botswana is a historic achievement of Project Cheetah.
“This is an important and encouraging step towards restoring a viable cheetah population in India. KOMG 3, a female cheetah, gave birth to four healthy cubs in natural conditions after spending more than four months in the wild.”
He said this significant success was achieved due to the dedication, tireless hard work, and commitment of officials involved in the management of Project Cheetah, wildlife experts, veterinarians and frontline forest workers.
Madhya Pradesh is continuously achieving new milestones in the field of wildlife conservation and biodiversity promotion, he added.