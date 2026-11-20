A two-and-a-half-year-old female cheetah named KOMG 3, translocated from Botswana, gave birth to four healthy cubs in the wild at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Friday, November 20, 2026, raising India's total cheetah population to 62

A cheetah named Jwala rests with her cubs after giving birth at Kuno National Park, in Madhya Pradesh. With the birth of five cubs, the total cheetah population in India has reached 53, marking another milestone under Project Cheetah. | Photo: @byadavbjp/X via PTI