NIA chief Rakesh Aggarwal rejects Matthew VanDyke's Tihar Jail abuse allegations, saying he never complained in court.
The agency continues probing whether VanDyke and six Ukrainians trained members of Indian insurgent groups in Myanmar.
A Delhi court has allowed the US national to remain in America until February 24 next year.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has rejected allegations of mistreatment made by US national Matthew VanDyke during his nearly six-month stay in Delhi's Tihar Jail, saying he never raised any such complaint before the court while proceedings in his case were underway.
NIA Director General Rakesh Aggarwal addressed the allegations on Friday at a press conference in Delhi, held after a two-day counter-terrorism conference. He said VanDyke had appeared before the court several times during the investigation but did not report any ill-treatment by prison authorities.
VanDyke had recently taken to social media platform X to allege that Indian authorities arrested him in March this year in connection with Russia's war against Ukraine. He also claimed that he was beaten while in Tihar Jail and denied medical assistance during his incarceration. He has indicated that he would share further details about his experience later.
"He has made these allegations (referring to mistreatment) regarding his time in judicial custody, not against the NIA. During the course of investigation, he appeared before the court six-seven times. He never made these allegations then," Aggarwal said, reported Hindustan Times.
The NIA chief also pointed out that VanDyke had travelled back to India from the United States after securing bail in September to attend court proceedings.
NIA Probe Into Alleged Training Of Myanmar Insurgents
The agency arrested VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals on March 13, alleging that they had entered Myanmar illegally through Mizoram and provided training to members of ethnic armed groups.
According to the NIA, the group had spent nearly three months training members of organisations, including the Chin National Front and the Kachin Independence Army, in drone operations, assembly techniques and jamming technology.
The agency had initially invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the case. However, these provisions were not included in the charge sheet subsequently filed against the accused.
Instead, the seven were charged under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, which deal with violations of immigration-related provisions and provide for compoundable offences.
Explaining the status of the investigation, Aggarwal said the agency had established that the accused entered India on valid visas before travelling illegally into Myanmar.
He said the investigation had so far established their illegal entry into Myanmar, but the agency was still examining whether the people trained by them included members of Indian insurgent groups.
"They came to India on a valid visa but entered Myanmar illegally, where they trained certain insurgents some of whom are suspected to be IIGs (Indian insurgent groups)," Aggarwal said.
He added that the agency needed to identify the individuals who received the training before proceeding with UAPA charges. The NIA is analysing a substantial amount of data as part of this additional investigation.
"Unless we are unable to identify the persons who were trained by them, it will not be possible to charge them under the UAPA. So, further probe is going on," he said.
Court Allows VanDyke To Return To US
A Delhi court last month permitted VanDyke to travel back to the United States, allowing him to remain there until February 24 next year.
Asked whether the US national would be required to return to India following his allegations against Tihar Jail authorities, Aggarwal said the legal process would continue if he failed to comply with the requirements.
The agency's investigation into the alleged links between the accused and Indian insurgent groups remains underway.